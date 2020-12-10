PlusFinancial Times
Coronavirus Essential podcast | Budget 2021 may allot Rs 80,000 crore for India's COVID-19 recovery; after UK, Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast for all the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 10, 2020 / 09:49 PM IST

A top government official told Moneycontrol that the Union Budget 2020-21 is likely to make a one-time provision for the procurement, storage, transportation and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

Meanwhile, Canada has become the next country to approve the vaccine developed by Pfizer.

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma for more.

