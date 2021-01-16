MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us on Jan 21, 22 and 23, 2021 at the ANYBODY CAN TRADE 360° LIVE virtual event. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

Countries are ranked highest on the Global Firepower Power Index (0.00=perfect/most powerful). The ranking takes into account weapon numbers, weapon diversity, natural resources, available industries, manpower and financial stability.

Moneycontrol News
January 16, 2021 / 05:58 PM IST
According to the Global Firepower estimates, United States has the powerful military forces, overall, in the world, ahead of Russia and China.  Global Firepower has released an index of the most powerful armed forces, with respect to number of weapons, diversity of weapons, natural resources, available industries, manpower and financial stability. The PowerIndex score is based 55 individual factors. Check out the most powerful militaries in the world. A perfect PowerIndex is 0.0000, according to Global Firepower. (Image: Reuters)
According to the Global Firepower estimates, United States has the powerful military forces, overall, in the world, ahead of Russia and China.  Global Firepower has released an index of the most powerful armed forces, with respect to number of weapons, diversity of weapons, natural resources, available industries, manpower and financial stability. The PowerIndex score is based 55 individual factors. Check out the most powerful militaries in the world. A perfect PowerIndex is 0.0000, according to Global Firepower. (Image: Reuters)
(Image: Reuters)
No 10 | Paksitan | Global Firepower PowerIndex: 0.208 (Image: Reuters)
(Image: Reuters)
No 9 | Brazil | Global Firepower PowerIndex: 0.204 (Image: Reuters)
No.8 | UK | Power Index: 0.180 (Image: Reuters)
No 8 | UK | Global Firepower PowerIndex: 0.201 (Image: Reuters)
No. 5 | France | Power Index: 0.158 (Image: Reuters)
No 7 | France | Global Firepower PowerIndex: 0.169 (Image: Reuters)
No.7 | South Korea | Power Index: 0.176 (Image: Reuters)
No 6 | South Korea | Global Firepower PowerIndex: 0.162 (Image: Reuters)
No. 6 | Japan | Power Index: 0.171 (Image: Reuters)
No 5 | Japan | Global Firepower PowerIndex: 0.144 (Image: Reuters)
No. 4 | India | Power Index: 0.107 (Image: Reuters)
No 4 | India | Global Firepower Powerindex: 0.121 (Image: Reuters)
No. 3 | China | Power Index: 0.067 (Image: Reuters)
No 3 | China | Global Firepower PowerIndex: 0.086 (Image: Reuters)
No. 2 | Russia | Power Index: 0.064 (Image: Reuters)
No 2 | Russia | Global Firepower PowerIndex: 0.080 (Image: Reuters)
No.1 | US | Power Index: 0.062 (Image: Reuters)
No 1 | US | Global Firepower PowerIndex: 0.072 (Image: Reuters)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #militaries #Slideshow #world
first published: Jan 16, 2021 05:55 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.