World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

According to the Global Firepower estimates, United States has the powerful military forces, overall, in the world, ahead of Russia and China. Global Firepower has released an index of the most powerful armed forces, with respect to number of weapons, diversity of weapons, natural resources, available industries, manpower and financial stability. The PowerIndex score is based 55 individual factors. Check out the most powerful militaries in the world. A perfect PowerIndex is 0.0000, according to Global Firepower. (Image: Reuters)