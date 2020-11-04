172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|world|us-election-2020-a-close-finish-on-cards-how-the-world-reacts-to-presidential-election-6065751.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US Election 2020 | A close finish on cards, how the world reacts to presidential election

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden were locked in a tight contest as the counting of votes continued in the US.

Moneycontrol News
People around the world react to the results of the U.S. presidential election. People watch live results of the U.S. election at a bar in Taipei, Taiwan, November 4. (Image: Reuters)

A woman watches the live coverage of the 2020 U.S. presidential election at a restaurant in Mexico City, Mexico November 3. (Image: Reuters)

Members of a conservative group hold flags bearing messages of support for U.S. President Donald Trump in the 2020 U.S. presidential election in front of the U.S. embassy in Seoul, South Korea, November 4. (Image: Reuters)

U.S. citizens living abroad watch results come in for the U.S. presidential election between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at a home watch party in Sydney, Australia, November 4. (Image: Reuters)

A TV screen shows a news of the U.S. presidential election in a barbershop, following the coronavirus disease outbreak in Shanghai, China November 4. (Image: Reuters)

A man walks past a screen showing U.S. election numbers inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, November 4. (Image: Reuters)

A man holds a poster with the image of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate, Senator Kamala Harris as others watch live results from the U.S. election at a bar in Taipei, Taiwan, November 4. (Image: Reuters)

A person wearing a shirt in support of the presidential campaign of U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence uses a laptop at a bar in Taipei, Taiwan, November 4. (Image: Reuters)

People watch live coverage of the 2020 U.S. presidential election at a bar in Beijing, China, November 4. (Image: Reuters)

People watch live results of the U.S. election at a bar in Taipei, Taiwan, November 4. (Image: Reuters)

A member of a conservative group waves a flag bearing a message of support for U.S. President Donald Trump in the 2020 U.S. presidential election in front of the U.S. embassy in Seoul, South Korea, November 4. (Image: Reuters)

Results come in for the U.S. presidential election between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, as seen from a store as a customer shops in Sydney, Australia, November 4. (Image: Reuters)

People watch a TV broadcast on the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Seoul, South Korea, November 4. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 04:04 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Joe Biden #Kamala Harris #Mike Pence #Slideshow #US election #US Election 2020 #US Presidential Election 2020 #World News

