U.S. testing struggles to keep up with Omicron

People queue for a COVID-19 test in Times Square as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 26. (Image: Reuters)

People queue for a COVID-19 test at a popup COVID-19 testing site as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 27. (Image: Reuters)

A man receives a nasal swab test at a new popup COVID-19 testing site in Times Square subway station as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 27. (Image: Reuters)

People queue in line at a coronavirus disease testing site, as the Omicron variant threatens to increase case numbers after the Christmas holiday break, in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, U.S. December 27. (Image: Reuters)

Two healthcare workers work at a new popup COVID-19 testing site in Times Square subway station as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 27. (Image: Reuters)

People sign up for a COVID-19 test at a new popup COVID-19 testing site in Times Square subway station as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 27. (Image: Reuters)