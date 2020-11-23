Top-10 most-valued startups in the world: This Indian company makes it to the list

Chinese AI Company Bytedance, the parent company of TikTok, is the most-valued startup in the world with its venture valued at $140 billion. According to the data collected by the CB Insights on startups around the world, there are more than 500 unicorn startups in the world, valued at $1 billion or more, as of November. CB Insights has listed out the highest-valued startup globally. The United States and China dominate the list with maximum startups being ranked from these two countries. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc worldwide and is responsible for some reshuffling in the ranking. Let’s find out the top-10 startups companies worldwide by valuation as of November.