Take a look at the 10 smallest countries in the world based on landmass

Russia, Canada, China, U.S. are among the world’s largest countries on the basis of their area. But do you know which the smallest one out of those is? National borders may be mere human constructs, but they are powerful ones. Visual Capitalist, an online publisher headquartered in Canada, has compiled a long list of 100 smallest countries in the world. From economic to religious influence, many of the smallest countries are surprisingly powerful. Out of those 100, excluding few countries from the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Kingdom of Denmark, let’s take a look at world’s top 10 smallest countries and their spheres of influence. (Image: Unsplash)
Rank 10 | Grenada | Size: 344 square kilometers | The tiny Caribbean island of Grenada is one of the smallest independent countries in the western hemisphere. (Image: state.gov)
Rank 9 | Maldives | Size: 300 square kilometers | The smallest European Union member state. (Image: Martin Valigursky)
Rank 8 | Saint Kitts and Nevis | Size: 261 square kilometers | The smallest country in the Americas and Western Hemisphere. (Image: Forbes)
Rank 7 | Marshall Islands | Size: 181 square kilometers | The island country is the part of the larger island group of Micronesia. (Image: Unsplash)
Rank 6 | Liechtenstein | Size: 160 square kilometer | The smallest country to border two countries, Switzerland to the west and south and Austria to the east and north. (Image: Unsplash)
Rank 5 | San Marino | 61 square kilometer | The country is the microstate in Southern Europe and claims to be the oldest constitutional republic in the world. (Image: Unsplash)
Rank 4 | Tuvalu | Size: 26 square kilometers | The smallest commonwealth realm. (Image: state.gov)
Rank 3 | Nauru | Size: 21 square kilometers | The smallest island country, smallest republic, and the smallest country that is not a city-state. (Image: Unsplash)
Rank 2 | Monaco | Size: 2.02 square kilometers | The smallest country with a coastline. (Image: Unsplash)
Rank 1 | Vatican City | Size: 0.49 square kilometers | Based on the landmass, Vatican City is the smallest country in the world. The country serves as the headquarter of the Roman Catholic Church. (Image: Unsplash)
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 06:15 pm