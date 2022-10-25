Rishi Sunak is UK's new prime minister; a look at some other India-origin world leaders

Rishi Sunak became Britain’s Prime Minister on October 25, charting history as the UK’s first leader of colour. The Indian-origin leader's ancestral link is not only his lineage but also his marriage to Akshata Murty, whose father is Indian billionaire NR Narayana Murthy -- founder of tech giant Infosys. Let’s take a look at some other renowned Indian-origin world leaders. (Image: AFP)

Kamala Harris is currently the vice president of the United States of America. Harris, who belongs to the Democratic Party, is the first female vice president and the highest-ranking female official in US history, as well as the first African American and first Asian American vice president. She had also served as the attorney general of California from 2011 to 2017 and as a United States senator representing California from 2017 to 2021. (Image: AFP)

Pravind Jugnauth has been serving as the Prime Minister of Mauritius since January 2017. He has held a number of ministerial positions and also been the Leader of the Opposition. Jugnauth was born in LA Caverne into a Hindu Ahir family. (Image: AFP)

Antonio Costa has been the prime minister of Portugal since November 2015. He is serving his third tenure after winning the 2022 election. He was the secretary of state for parliamentary affairs from 1995 to 1997, minister of parliamentary affairs from 1997 to 1999, minister of justice from 1999 to 2002, minister of internal administration from 2005 to 2007, and mayor of Lisbon from 2007 to 2015. (Image: AFP)