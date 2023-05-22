PM Modi conferred with Fiji's highest honour, holds talks with Papua New Guinea: See Pics

1/14 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 22 was conferred the highest honour of Fiji, the Companion of the Order of Fiji, by the PM of Fiji, Sitiveni Rabuka. Governor General Bob Dadae of Papua New Guinea also conferred PM Modi with country's highest civilian award, Grand Companion of the Ordder of Logohu. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

2/14 PM Modi held talks with his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape on May 22 to take stock of their bilateral relations and discussed ways to further augment cooperation in areas like commerce, technology, healthcare, and climate change. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

3/14 Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 12-step programme to propel India's partnerships with Pacific Island countries. The prime minister made the announcement while co-chairing the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit in Papua New Guinea on May 22. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

4/14 Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape told Prime Minister Modi that the Pacific Islands nations consider the Indian premier as the leader of the Global South and will rally behind India's leadership at international forums. He also pointed to the inflationary pressure on his country due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. (Image: ANI)

5/14 Marape urged PM Modi to be an active voice for the small island nations at global forums such as G20 and G7. He prompted India to use the third India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit to be a strong voice and advocate the challenges of the region. (Image: ANI)

6/14 Meanwhile, PM Modi highlighted India's assistance to Pacific Island nations during the COIVD-19 pandemic. He also talked about disruption in the supply chain and said that countries of the global south have been impacted by the global crisis and also called for UN reforms at the Pacific meet. PM Modi further assured that India will put aspirations of the global south to the world via its G20 Presidency. (Image: AP)

7/14 The two leaders also launched a translation of the Tamil classic 'Thirukkural' in the Tok Pisin language of Papua New Guinea. The book, which was launched by the PM of India and Papua New Guinea, is co-authored by Subha Sasindran and Governor Sasindran Muthuvel of West New Britain Province. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

8/14 PM Modi arrived Papua New Guinea on May 21 at the Port Moresby airport where a rare moment was witnessed by the audience. Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape touched PM Modi's feet and sought his blessings. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

9/14 Upon PM Modi's arrival, the Indian national anthem was played and the two prime ministers stood still in respect. PM Modi was also accorded a guard of honour on his arrival. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

10/14 Modi, the first Indian prime minister to visit the country, also reiterated India’s support and respect for the priorities and wishes of the Pacific Island nations. PM Modi co-chaired the 3rd FIPIC Summit where he stated that India believes in multilateralism and supports a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

11/14 After the Summit, PM Modi met Palau's President Suragel Whipps Jr, Premier of Niue Dalton Emani Makamau Tagelagi, Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka, Marshall Islands minister Kitlang Kabua, Secretary General of the PIF Henry Puna, and many Pacific-Indo Countries on the sidelines of the FIPIC Summit. India's engagement with the 14 Pacific Island Countries (PICs) is part of India's Act East Policy. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

12/14 President Surangel Whipps Jr presented PM Modi with an Ebakl, which is of great cultural significance among the people of Palau. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

13/14 He also met the island nation's Governor-General Bob Dadae separately and discussed ways to further strengthen the bilateral partnership across multiple sectors. As the two sides held talks, they also underlined the significance of India-Papua New Guinea ties and development partnership between the two countries. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)