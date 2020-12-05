Peru's Monuments Mostly Left Alone In Protests

A monument to Argentine hero José de San Martín, who proclaimed the independence of Peru from the Spanish viceroyalty in 1821, is protected with cloth in the main square of Lima, Peru, December 1, where for decades the largest political demonstrations have been concentrated. The wooden plates that cover the pedestal of the statue have become blackboards where some protesters have written anti-government messages. (Image: AP)

The bottom half of a sculpture of woman that represents autumn is wrapped in plastic, in Lima, Peru, December 1. Monuments were practically spared, in part because they were protected with plastic or fabrics, but also because they were not the aim of protesters as they filled the streets, decrying a parliamentary coup in early November when Congress voted to oust ex-President Martín Vizcarra. (Image: AP)

A bust of Fermin Diez Canseco, a military hero who fought in the War of the Pacific War, is seen wrapped in black plastic, on the Paseo de los Heroes Boulevard in Lima, Peru, November 21. The municipality of Lima for the first time in 485 years took precautions to protect historical monuments and statues, while Peru was mired in a whirlwind of demonstrations and a political crisis that resulted with three presidents in nine days. (Image: AP)

A sculpture of a lioness outside the Palace of Justice is wrapped in plastic in Lima, Peru, November 21. Some other monuments were simply surrounded by police officers during the protests to avoid any damage. (Image: AP)

A bronze statue of an Andean farmer with two bulls plowing the land, is wrapped in plastic, located on the Paseo de los Heroes Boulevard in Lima, Peru, November 21. Target of attacks in other countries during social and political protests, historical monuments and statues in Peru's capital came out of recent street demonstrations practically intact. (Image: AP)

The monument of Inca Garcilaso de la Vega, a mestizo chronicler of the 16th century, is wrapped in a green fabric, in Lima, Peru, December 1. (Image: AP)

A sculpture of an eagle that sits in front of Justice Palace is wrapped in plastic, in Lima, Peru, November 21. More than three weeks after the first protest, monuments are still covered in plastic or fabric, although protests have faded in the capital. (Image: AP)

The statue of a lion that sits at the main entrance of the Palace of Justice is wrapped in plastic, in Lima, Peru, December 1. (Image: AP)

A statue of Peruvian theologian Jorge Dintilhac, founder of the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru, sits wrapped in plastic in Lima, December 1. (Image: AP)