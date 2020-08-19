In pics | Here are countries where wind and solar energy are thriving

An independent climate think-tank Ember focused on accelerating the global electricity transition has released a report which suggests that the wind and solar energy now generates one-tenth of global electricity. According to the Ember global report, wind and solar have increased to become a major source of electricity in most countries of the world and are successfully reducing coal general throughout the world. In the first six months of 2020 wind and solar power accounted for 10 percent of global electricity generation. Many key countries are now generating electricity from wind and solar. Here are the ten countries where wind and solar power are thriving. (Image: Reuters)