In Pics I All the action from a surrealist Paris fashion show

ESTER MANAS LOVES EVERYONE | Ester Manas is a brand that has been making ripples at Paris Fashion Week in recent seasons with a body positive approach that is, sadly, all too rare. The design duo at the helm—French-born Ester Manas and Belgian-born Balthazar Delepierre— said that their Saturday presentation “has been inspired by real women, regardless of their sizes, colors or shapes.” (Source: AP News)