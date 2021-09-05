MARKET NEWS

English
In Pics | Firefly's Alpha rocket explodes shortly after launch

The rocket suffered a catastrophic anomaly leading to the loss of the vehicle 2 minutes, 30 seconds after liftoff.

Reuters
September 05, 2021 / 01:15 PM IST
Firefly Aerospace's first Alpha rocket suffered a catastrophic anomaly during its first launch leading to the loss of the vehicle 2 minutes, 30 seconds after liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, September 2. REUTERS/ Gene Blevins.
Firefly Aerospace's first Alpha rocket lifts off minutes before suffering a catastrophic anomaly during its first launch, September 2. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The rocket was carrying a payload called DREAM, or the Dedicated Research and Education Accelerator Mission. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Firefly Aerospace's first Alpha rocket lifts off minutes before suffering a catastrophic anomaly, September 2. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The rocket lifted off from the Vandenberg Space Force base in California at 9:59 PM ET on Thursday, aiming to send a payload of tiny private satellites to space at no charge to the owners. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Firefly Aerospace's first Alpha rocket suffers a catastrophic anomaly during its first launch leading to the loss of the vehicle 2 minutes, 30 seconds after liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, September 2. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Alpha experienced an anomaly during the first stage ascent that resulted in the loss of the vehicle that lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, on September 2. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Firefly Aerospace's first Alpha rocket suffers a catastrophic anomaly, September 2. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The Alpha rocket had lifted off from Space Launch Complex 2 at Eastern Time 9:59 pm, a second attempt by launch controllers after the first launch attempt at 9 pm had to be aborted for unspecified technical reasons. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Firefly Aerospace's first Alpha rocket suffers a catastrophic anomaly, September 2. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Firefly said it was too early to know what caused the mishap, and that it would be thorough in its investigation with the Space Force and the Federal Aviation Administration. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Firefly Aerospace's first Alpha rocket suffers a catastrophic anomaly during its first launch, September 2. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Firefly said it achieved a number of key mission objectives despite the explosion.
Firefly Aerospace's first Alpha rocket suffered a catastrophic anomaly during its first launch leading to the loss of the vehicle 2 minutes, 30 seconds after liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, September 2. REUTERS/ Gene Blevins
Firefly aims to sell a dedicated launch on Alpha for $15 million. Once operational, it’ll be able to loft heavier payloads to space than Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket. REUTERS/ Gene Blevins
