In Pics | Firefly's Alpha rocket explodes shortly after launch

Firefly Aerospace's first Alpha rocket suffered a catastrophic anomaly during its first launch leading to the loss of the vehicle 2 minutes, 30 seconds after liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, September 2.

Alpha experienced an anomaly during the first stage ascent that resulted in the loss of the vehicle that lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, on September 2.

Firefly said it was too early to know what caused the mishap, and that it would be thorough in its investigation with the Space Force and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Firefly said it achieved a number of key mission objectives despite the explosion.