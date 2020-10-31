RIP, Sean Connery: Life and times of the legendary James Bond star

With humble beginnings from Edinbrugh, Sean Connery left school at the age of 13, doing odd jobs before joining the Royal Navy. Three years later, Connery was invalided out due to stomach ulcers and continued to do odd jobs to get by.
Scottish actor Sean Connery, who played the role of James Bond in more than seven spy thrillers, has died at the age of 90.
With humble beginnings from Edinbrugh, Connery left school at the age of 13 doing odd jobs before joining the Royal Navy. Three years later, Connery was invalided out due to stomach ulcers and continued to do odd jobs to get by.
When working at a local theatre, he decided to follow the acting line. In 1953, while participating in the Mr Universe competition in London, Connery learned of an audition for the South Pacific musical and went on to play the role of Lieutenant Buzz Adams.
In 1954, Connery made an appearance as a film extra, the first of many, in Lilacs in the Spring. His first lead role came in Blood Money, a retelling of Requiem for a Heavyweight.
When producers Cubby Broccoli and Harry Saltzman received rights for the Bond movies, actors such as Richard Burton, Cary Grant and Rex Harrison were all considered but Broccoli’s wife persuaded him to consider Connery. Originally of the opposite view, Ian Flemming quickly changed his mind after seeing Connery on stage.
Connery went on to star in a number of Bond movies starting with Dr No and going on to From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball and You Only Live Twice. He began to tire of the role and feared being typecast, but donned the character again in Diamonds Are Forever and Never Say Never Again.
Connery continued to play in other movies as well, the likes of The Name of the Rose where he won a Bafta for his role as William of Baskerville.
Connery even played a supporting role in Indiana Jones as the titular character’s father and his role in The Rock alongside Nicholas Cage could be a nod towards the James Bond movies as he plays a British secret agent who was kept imprisoned.
In 2006, Connery turned down the role of Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings, a role then given to Ian McKellen.
First Published on Oct 31, 2020 07:20 pm