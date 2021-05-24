Gaza fishermen take to water again after ceasefire Israeli security forces prevented fishermen from sailing during the conflict but they began allowing a limited number of ships to set out beginning May 22 as Egyptian mediators worked to firm up a ceasefire that took effect a day earlier.
Associated Press
May 24, 2021 / 02:10 PM IST
Fishermen load a horse-drawn cart before delivering their haul to market after a limited number of boats were allowed to return to the sea following a ceasefire reached after an 11-day war between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A fisherman climbs out of the hold as the boat's haul is sorted before delivery to market after a limited number of boats were allowed to return to the sea following a ceasefire reached after an 11-day war between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A young fisherman helps load a horse-drawn cart before delivering the haul to market after a limited number of boats were allowed to return to the sea following a ceasefire reached after an 11-day war between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A fisherman takes a drag of a cigarette as the day's haul is delivered to market by horse-drawn cart after a limited number of boats were allowed to return to the sea following a ceasefire reached after an 11-day of fighting between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Fishermen unload their hold before sorting and delivering their haul to market after a limited number of boats were allowed to return to the sea following a ceasefire reached after an 11-day war between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
An auctioneer takes bids for a lot of fish as the day's catch is sold to buyers after a limited number of fishing boats were allowed to return to the sea following a ceasefire after an 11-day war between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A young fisherman sorts crabs on deck before the haul was delivered to market, after a limited number of boats were allowed to return to the sea following a ceasefire reached after an 11-day war between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
An auctioneer shouts numbers to recorders as the day's catch is sold to buyers after a limited number of fishing boats were allowed to return to the sea following a ceasefire reached after an 11-day war between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Recorders take down winning bids on fish lots as the day's catch is sold at auction after some boats were allowed to return to the sea following a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A fisherman sorts crabs on deck before delivering the haul to market after a limited number of boats were allowed to return to the sea following a ceasefire reached after an 11-day war between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Lots of seafood are organized on the ground as buyers browse the day's catch at auction after a limited number of boats were allowed to return to the sea following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A fisherman takes a drag from his cigarette while sorting shrimp on deck after a limited number of boats are allowed to return to the sea following a ceasefire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)