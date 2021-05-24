Gaza fishermen take to water again after ceasefire

Fishermen load a horse-drawn cart before delivering their haul to market after a limited number of boats were allowed to return to the sea following a ceasefire reached after an 11-day war between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A fisherman climbs out of the hold as the boat's haul is sorted before delivery to market after a limited number of boats were allowed to return to the sea following a ceasefire reached after an 11-day war between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A young fisherman helps load a horse-drawn cart before delivering the haul to market after a limited number of boats were allowed to return to the sea following a ceasefire reached after an 11-day war between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A fisherman takes a drag of a cigarette as the day's haul is delivered to market by horse-drawn cart after a limited number of boats were allowed to return to the sea following a ceasefire reached after an 11-day of fighting between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Fishermen unload their hold before sorting and delivering their haul to market after a limited number of boats were allowed to return to the sea following a ceasefire reached after an 11-day war between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

An auctioneer takes bids for a lot of fish as the day's catch is sold to buyers after a limited number of fishing boats were allowed to return to the sea following a ceasefire after an 11-day war between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A young fisherman sorts crabs on deck before the haul was delivered to market, after a limited number of boats were allowed to return to the sea following a ceasefire reached after an 11-day war between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

An auctioneer shouts numbers to recorders as the day's catch is sold to buyers after a limited number of fishing boats were allowed to return to the sea following a ceasefire reached after an 11-day war between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Recorders take down winning bids on fish lots as the day's catch is sold at auction after some boats were allowed to return to the sea following a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A fisherman sorts crabs on deck before delivering the haul to market after a limited number of boats were allowed to return to the sea following a ceasefire reached after an 11-day war between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Lots of seafood are organized on the ground as buyers browse the day's catch at auction after a limited number of boats were allowed to return to the sea following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)