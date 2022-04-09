Forbes Billionaires 2022 | Top 10 billionaires in the world

English
    The 36th Forbes Annual World Billionaires list is out and after four years of Jeff Bezos’s topping Forbes’ annual list of we have a new number one, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. After the pandemic, war and slow markets hits the world’s billionaires, there are 2,668 of them who made their place in Forbes richest people in the world in 2022, who are worth a collective $12.7 trillion. America still leads the world, with 735 billionaires worth a collective $4.7 trillion. Let’s take a look at Forbes world billionaires list 2022 and their net worth as of March 11, 2022.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 09, 2022
    Rank 10 | Mukesh Ambani | Company: Reliance Industries, India | Net worth: $90.7 billion
    Rank 9 | Steve Ballmer | Company: Microsoft, United States | Net worth: $91.4 billion
    Rank 8 | Larry Ellison | Company: Software, United States | Net worth: $106 billion (Image: Reuters)
    Rank 7 | Sergey Brin | Company: Google, Unites States | Net worth: $107 billion (Image: Reuters)
    Rank 6 | Larry Page | Company: Google, United States | Net worth: $111 billion (Image: Reuters)
    Rank 5 | Warren Buffet | Company: Berkshire Hathaway, United States | Net worth: $118 billion (Image: Reuters)
    Rank 4 | Bill Gates | Company: Microsoft, United States | Net worth: $129 billion
    Rank 3 | Bernard Arnault & Family | Company: LVMH, France | Net worth: $158 billion
    Rank 2 | Jeff Bezos | Company: Amazon, United States | Net worth: $171 billion
    Rank 1 | Elon Musk | Company: Tesla & SpaceX, United States | Net worth: $219 billion
    first published: Apr 9, 2022
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.