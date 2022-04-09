Forbes Billionaires 2022 | Top 10 billionaires in the world
The 36th Forbes Annual World Billionaires list is out and after four years of Jeff Bezos’s topping Forbes’ annual list of we have a new number one, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. After the pandemic, war and slow markets hits the world’s billionaires, there are 2,668 of them who made their place in Forbes richest people in the world in 2022, who are worth a collective $12.7 trillion. America still leads the world, with 735 billionaires worth a collective $4.7 trillion. Let’s take a look at Forbes world billionaires list 2022 and their net worth as of March 11, 2022.