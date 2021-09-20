MARKET NEWS

Emmy Awards 2021 top winners: Kate Winslet, Olivia Colman and others

Emmy Awards 2021: Here's a full list of winners

Moneycontrol News
September 20, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST
Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson pose with their respective awards for outstanding supporting actor and actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for "Mare of Easttown" at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, U.S., September 19, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni - RC2CTP99AOA8
Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson pose with their respective awards for outstanding supporting actor and actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for "Mare of Easttown" at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, US. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)
Peter Morgan poses with his Emmy award for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, backstage at the Netflix UK Primetime Emmy for "The Crown", in London, Britain, September 20, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls REFILE - CORRECTING DATE - RC2DTP9QLE95
Peter Morgan poses with his Emmy award for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, backstage at the Netflix UK Primetime Emmy for "The Crown", in London, Britain. (REUTERS/Peter Nicholls REFILE)
Jessica Hobbs poses with her Emmy award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, backstage at the Netflix UK Primetime Emmy for "The Crown", in London, Britain, September 20, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls - RC2DTP9LR6CD
Jessica Hobbs poses with her Emmy award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, backstage at the Netflix UK Primetime Emmy for "The Crown", in London, Britain. (REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)
Comedian John Oliver poses with the awards for outsanding writing for a variety series and outstanding variety talk series, for "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver", at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, U.S., September 19, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni - RC2DTP9XTW73
Comedian John Oliver poses with the awards for outsanding writing for a variety series and outstanding variety talk series, for "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver", at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, U.S. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)
Gillian Anderson poses with her Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, backstage at the Netflix UK Primetime Emmy for "The Crown", in London, Britain, September 20, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls - RC2ETP97HPPF
Gillian Anderson poses with her Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, backstage at the Netflix UK Primetime Emmy for "The Crown", in London, Britain. (REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)
73rd Primetime Emmy Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 19, 2021. Brett Goldstein poses with his award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for "Ted Lasso" next to Hannah Waddingham winner of award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "Ted Lasso" .REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni - RC2CTP94H6BD
73rd Primetime Emmy Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 19, 2021. Brett Goldstein poses with his award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for "Ted Lasso" next to Hannah Waddingham winner of award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "Ted Lasso" .(REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)
In this video grab issued Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, by the Television Academy, Kate Winslet accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for "Mare of Easttown" during the Primetime Emmy Awards. (Television Academy via AP)
Kate Winslet accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for "Mare of Easttown" during the Primetime Emmy Awards. (Television Academy via AP)
Josh O’Connor won the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his portrayal of Prince Charles on Netflix's The Crown.
Josh O’Connor won the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his portrayal of Prince Charles on Netflix's The Crown.(REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)
Olivia Colman won the Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her performance in Netflix’s The Crown.
Olivia Colman won the Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her performance in Netflix’s The Crown. (Reuters)
#Emmy Awards 2021
first published: Sep 20, 2021 08:39 am

