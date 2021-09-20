Emmy Awards 2021 top winners: Kate Winslet, Olivia Colman and others

Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson pose with their respective awards for outstanding supporting actor and actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for "Mare of Easttown" at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, US. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Peter Morgan poses with his Emmy award for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, backstage at the Netflix UK Primetime Emmy for "The Crown", in London, Britain. (REUTERS/Peter Nicholls REFILE)

Jessica Hobbs poses with her Emmy award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, backstage at the Netflix UK Primetime Emmy for "The Crown", in London, Britain. (REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)

Comedian John Oliver poses with the awards for outsanding writing for a variety series and outstanding variety talk series, for "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver", at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, U.S. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Gillian Anderson poses with her Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, backstage at the Netflix UK Primetime Emmy for "The Crown", in London, Britain. (REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)

73rd Primetime Emmy Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 19, 2021. Brett Goldstein poses with his award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for "Ted Lasso" next to Hannah Waddingham winner of award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "Ted Lasso" .(REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Kate Winslet accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for "Mare of Easttown" during the Primetime Emmy Awards. (Television Academy via AP)

Josh O’Connor won the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his portrayal of Prince Charles on Netflix's The Crown.(REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)