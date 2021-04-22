MARKET NEWS

Double masking | Should you wear two masks to check COVID spread? Here is what science says

Double masking has recently been validated by CDC and Dr Anthony Fauci, America’s leading infectious diseases expert. It can help filter more particles than a single cloth mask alone.

Moneycontrol News
April 22, 2021 / 09:42 PM IST
Double masking has recently been validated by CDC and Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s leading infectious diseases expert. It can help filter more particles than a single cloth mask alone. (Image: News18 Creative)
A US CDC study concludes that double-masking (with a cloth mask on top of a medical-grade mask) can substantially reduce the wearer’s exposure to COVID-19. The studies they performed examined two ways of enhancing mask use – knot and tuck, and double-masking. (Image: News18 Creative)
Knot and tuck | Tie the ear loops close to the edges of the mask and tuck in the side pleats to minimize gaps. (Image: News18 Creative)
Double-masking | Wearing two masks could make it more difficult to breathe, but double-masking (with a surgical and a cloth) is generally well-tolerated and doesn’t reduce oxygen supply. (Image: News18 Creative)
An unknotted surgical mask blocks 56.1 percent while a cloth mask blocks 51.4 percent. (Image: News18 Creative)
Always pair a surgical and a cloth mask for double masking. (Image: News18 Creative)
An N95 is the gold standard and it can seal the face and filter 95 percent of particles. So, no doubling up required. (Image: News18 Creative)
first published: Apr 22, 2021 09:42 pm

