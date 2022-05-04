English
    COVID Variant | All you need to know about the XE variant

    India’s first case of Omicron mutant variant XE has been confirmed. Here’s what we know about this variant so far.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 04, 2022 / 06:08 PM IST
    India’s first case of Omicron sub-variant XE has been confirmed by the Indian SARS-CoV2 Genomics Sequencing Consortium (INSACOG). As of May 3, there was no official confirmation on where the XE sample was obtained from. In early April, two suspected cases of the recombinant variant were reported from Maharashtra and Gujarat, but both were unconfirmed.
    It is a sub-variant of Omicron, which caused the third wave of Covid-19 infections in India.
    Its symptoms can be mild or severe like fever, cough and cold, heart ailment, severe nerve disease.
    Initial reports suggest that XE may be more contagious than Omicron. There is no evidence that it is any more serious in disease severity.
    Various reports suggest that at least three hybrid COVID variants are in circulation at present.
    Tags: #coronavirus #COVID variant #Covid-19 #Delta #slideshoww #World News
    first published: May 4, 2022 06:08 pm
