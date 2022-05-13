English
    Covid-19 | A look at rising number of cases and virus sub-variants in select countries

    May 13, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST
    A few countries are seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases, mostly led by Omicron sub-variants. Though much is not known about whether these sub-variants are more infectious than the original strain, a sudden spike in cases places severe strain on healthcare systems. (Image: News18 Creative)
    United States recorded 15,20,223 cases in 28 days during April 12-May 9, mainly driven by BA.2, BA.2.12.1. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Australia reported 11,80,331 cases in 28 days from April 12-May 9, mainly driven by BA.2. (Image: News18 Creative)
    6,83,168 COVID cases recorded in China, between April 12-May 9. (Image: News18 Creative)
    South Africa recorded 1,11,997 cases in 28 days between April 12-May 9. (Image: News18 Creative)
    14,95,666 Covid cases recorded in Italy in 28 days during April12-May 9, mainly driven by BA.2. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Japan recorded 10,53,979 cases in 28 days between April 12-May 9. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Taiwan recorded 3,69,464 cases in 28 days between April 12-May 9, mainly driven by original Omicron strain. (Image: News18 Creative)
    A look at the Omicron family. (Image: News18 Creative)
    A snapshot of the Omicron sub-variants that are driving cases in most of the countries. (Image: News18 Creative)
    BA.2.12.1 was first detected in the US by New York states health officials in April. (Image: News18 Creative)
    All of these sub-variants are being closely monitored by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as part of Omicron variant of the coronavirus. (Image: News18 Creative)
    first published: May 13, 2022 12:51 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.