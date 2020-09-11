172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|world|california-wildfire-a-look-at-what-are-pyrotechnic-devices-used-in-gender-reveal-party-how-many-times-they-caused-disasters-5828631.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 08:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

California wildfire | A look at what are pyrotechnic devices used in gender reveal party; how many times they caused disasters

The California wildfire was caused by a pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party. This is not a one-off case of such celebrations going horribly wrong

Moneycontrol News
The wildfire in El Dorado Ranch Park in southern California destroyed 7,000 acres and forced many residents to flee their home. The California wildfire was caused by a pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party. This is not a one-off case of such celebrations going horribly wrong. (Image: News18 Creative)

What is a pyrotechnic device? (Image: News18 Creative)

What is a gender-reveal party? (Image: News18 Creative)

Can such parties be organized in India? (Image: News18 Creative)

Five times it went horribly wrong | 1 | The California wildfire, 2020 (Image: News18 Creative)

Five times it went horribly wrong | 5 | The Arizona Wildfire, 2017 (Image: News18 Creative)

Five times it went horribly wrong | 3 | Texas plane crash, 2019 (Image: News18 Creative)

Five times it went horribly wrong | 3 | Iowa pipe-bomb explosion, 2019 (Image: News18 Creative)

Five times it went horribly wrong | 4 | Queensland car fire, 2018 (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Sep 11, 2020 08:48 pm

tags #California fire #pyrotechnic device #Slideshow #World News

