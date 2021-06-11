MARKET NEWS

A look at the upcoming missions to Venus and why the planet is so difficult to explore

If we were only looking at their physical size, rock type, mass, and density, Earth and Venus are very similar. This is why they are called twins. The surface of Venus is the hottest in the solar system.

Moneycontrol News
June 11, 2021 / 05:32 PM IST
NASA has selected two missions to study the ‘lost habitable’ world of Venus. Here’s what we know so far… (Image: News18 Creative)
If we were only looking at their physical size, rock type, mass, and density, Earth and Venus are very similar. This is why they are called twins. (Image: News18 Creative)
Most of the other planets in the solar system rotate counterclockwise, Venus rotates clockwise. It rotates extremely slowly making its days much longer than the Earth. (Image: News18 Creative)
The surface of Venus is the hottest in the solar system. (Image: News18 Creative)
Most robotic missions may not be able to function in this kind of crushing pressure and searing heat. (Image: News18 Creative)
Here’s what we know about the upcoming missions. (Image: News18 Creative)
DAVINCI+ | The first US-led mission to Venus’ atmosphere since 1978. (Image: News18 Creative)
VERITAS | It will map planet’s surface to determine its geological history and understand why it developed differently than Earth. (Image: News18 Creative)
Take a Quick Survey