A look at how smoke from Canada wildfires is turning US skies hazy Images of smoke obscuring the New York skyline and the Washington Monument this week have given the world a new picture of the perils of wildfire, far from where blazes regularly turn skies into hazardous haze. A look at why Canadian wildfires are turning US skies hazy.
June 09, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST
For a brief duration on June 8, New York had the world’s worst AQI. As hundreds of uncontrolled forest fires blaze across Canada, a thick blanket of smoky air continues to waft over parts of Canada and America. A look at why Canadian wildfires are turning US skies hazy. (Image: News18 Creative)
Wind is carrying smoke from Canadian forest fires southward, triggering air-quality alerts in many parts of the US. (Image: News18 Creative)
Smoke plumes over United States and Canada.
Smoke from Canada wildfires has blanketed New York in a yellow-ish haze. On June 7, the city briefly reached an AQI of 340+, a level considered hazardous. (Image: News18 Creative)
Over the past six weeks, massive wildfires have spread across Canada. Canadian officials warned that this could be the country’s worst wildfire season on record. (Image: News18 Creative)
While the Canada wildfire season runs from May through October, it doesn’t intensify so early in the season. (Image: News18 Creative)
Forest area burned due to forest fires in Canada. (Image: News18 Creative)
Canada has an extremely dry winter. Most parts pf the country are currently facing abnormal dryness moderate or severe drought. (Image: News18 Creative)
Climate change increases the risk of the hot, dry weather that is likely to fuel wildfires. (Image: News18 Creative)