A look at how smoke from Canada wildfires is turning US skies hazy

1/9 For a brief duration on June 8, New York had the world’s worst AQI. As hundreds of uncontrolled forest fires blaze across Canada, a thick blanket of smoky air continues to waft over parts of Canada and America. A look at why Canadian wildfires are turning US skies hazy. (Image: News18 Creative)

2/9 Wind is carrying smoke from Canadian forest fires southward, triggering air-quality alerts in many parts of the US. (Image: News18 Creative)

3/9 Smoke plumes over United States and Canada.

4/9 Smoke from Canada wildfires has blanketed New York in a yellow-ish haze. On June 7, the city briefly reached an AQI of 340+, a level considered hazardous. (Image: News18 Creative)

5/9 Over the past six weeks, massive wildfires have spread across Canada. Canadian officials warned that this could be the country’s worst wildfire season on record. (Image: News18 Creative)

6/9 While the Canada wildfire season runs from May through October, it doesn’t intensify so early in the season. (Image: News18 Creative)

7/9 Forest area burned due to forest fires in Canada. (Image: News18 Creative)

8/9 Canada has an extremely dry winter. Most parts pf the country are currently facing abnormal dryness moderate or severe drought. (Image: News18 Creative)