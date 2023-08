1/6 On July 28, 2023, earth saw its first Plastic Overshoot Day - the day the amount of plastic waste surpassed the capability of global waste management systems. As per the Plastic Overshoot Day report 2023, by 2040 plastic production is set to double, with plastic pollution is expected to triple. (Image: News18)

2/6 In 2023, a staggering 43 percent of plastic that is produced and used is mismanaged as waste, thus likely to end up in the Earth's air, water, or soil. (Image: News18)

3/6 Every country has its own Plastic Overshoot Day, which is determined by the amount of plastic waste generated and the country's capacity to manage it. (Image: News18)

4/6 In August 2023, 60 percent of the world's population is estimated to be living in areas where plastic waste has already exceeded the capacity to manage it. (Image: News18)

5/6 China tops the list of world's biggest plastic polluters. (Image: News18)