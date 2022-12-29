Winter Wonderland| Homes and piers covered in ice after winter storm in Canada; See pics

Homes are covered in ice at the waterfront community of Crystal Beach in Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada, on December 28, following a massive snow storm that knocked out power in the area to thousands of residents. (Image: AFP)

