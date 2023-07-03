Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic eager to win more laurels

1/5 Novak Djokovic is all ready for his 24th Grand Slam at Wimbledon men’s singles tournament after his becoming the all-time men's Grand Slam champion with his 23rd triumph last month. (Image: Reuters)

2/5 Wimbledon 2023 will begin on July 3. Novak Djokovic has been paired with Pedro Cachin from Argentina. (Image: Reuters)

3/5 Djokovic has won the last four Wimbledon titles and is one title away from breaking Roger Federer's men's record of eight titles at the All England Club and has won the last four Wimbledon crowns. He is only one Grand Slam away from equaling Margaret Court's record of 24. (Image: Reuters)

4/5 "So far there's still the drive. A few days after Roland Garros, I was already thinking about preparation for grass and what needs to be done. The tennis season is such that it doesn't really give you much time to really reflect or enjoy." says the defending champion. (Image: Reuters)