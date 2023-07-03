English
    Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic eager to win more laurels

    "If you really want to have a chance and have a go at more slam titles, you need to maintain that concentration and devotion," said Novak Djokovic.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 03, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST
    Novak Djokovic has been paired with Pedro Cachin from Argentina. He has won the last four Wimbledon titles and is one title away from breaking Roger Federer's men's record of eight titles at the All England Club and has won the last four Wimbledon crowns. He is only one Grand Slam away from equaling Margaret Court's record of 24. (Image: Reuters)
    1/5
    Novak Djokovic is all ready for his 24th Grand Slam at Wimbledon men’s singles tournament after his becoming the all-time men's Grand Slam champion with his 23rd triumph last month. (Image: Reuters)
    Wimbledon 2023 will begin on July 3. Andy Murray, a two-time champion, will face fellow Brit Ryan Peniston in one of the first-round matches to watch. (Image: Reuters)
    2/5
    Wimbledon 2023 will begin on July 3. Novak Djokovic has been paired with Pedro Cachin from Argentina. (Image: Reuters)
    3/5
    Djokovic has won the last four Wimbledon titles and is one title away from breaking Roger Federer's men's record of eight titles at the All England Club and has won the last four Wimbledon crowns. He is only one Grand Slam away from equaling Margaret Court's record of 24. (Image: Reuters)
    &quot;So far there's still the drive. A few days after Roland Garros, I was already thinking about preparation for grass and what needs to be done. The tennis season is such that it doesn't really give you much time to really reflect or enjoy.&quot; says the defending champion. (Image: Reuters)
    4/5
    He said that he wants to take advantage of every Grand Slam opportunity that he has at this point when he is physically very good, motivated, and playing really well. Although Djokovic was proud of his historic feat, he stated that life as a professional player requires that kind of mentality and intensity as he strives to win as many majors as he can before his body can no longer take it. (Image: Reuters)
    5/5
    Tags: #Grand Slam #men's singles #Novak Djokovic #Slideshow #Tennis #Wimbledon
