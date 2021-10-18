T20 World Cup: List of winners from 2007 to 2016

India won the inaugural T20 world cup in 2007, beating Pakistan by 5 runs in the final at Johannesburg in South Africa. Misbah-ul-Haq almost took it away from India but, when Pakistan needed 6 runs in 3 balls, he was caught by Sreesanth at short fine leg on Joginder Sharma's ball. (Image: Wikipedia)

Pakistan won the 2009 T20 world cup, beating Sri Lanka in the final by 8 wickets at Lord's in London. Shahid Afridi was the Man of the Match for his match-winning innings of 54 runs in 40 balls.(Image: Wikipedia)

England won their first ever ICC trophy in 2010, beating Australia by 7 wickets in the final at Bridgetown in West Indies. This match was a one-sided affair as England won it with 3 overs to spare. (Image: Wikipedia)

West Indies won the T20 world cup in 2012, beating Sri Lanka in the final by 36 runs at Colombo in Sri Lanka. The match was a low scoring game as Sri Lanka could not make the target of 138 runs and fall short of 36 runs. (Image: Wikipedia)

Sri Lanka beat India by 6 wickets in the final of 2014 T20 world cup at Dhaka in Bangladesh. India scored 130/4 in 20 overs and in reply Sri Lanka made 134/4 with 13 balls remaining. (Image: Wikipedia)