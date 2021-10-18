MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

T20 World Cup: List of winners from 2007 to 2016

T20 World Cup: Here is a list of all the winners from 2007 to 2016.

Moneycontrol News
October 18, 2021 / 12:34 PM IST
India won the inaugural T20 world cup in 2007, beating Pakistan 5 runs at Johannesburg in South Africa. (Image: Wikipedia)
India won the inaugural T20 world cup in 2007, beating Pakistan by 5 runs in the final at Johannesburg in South Africa. Misbah-ul-Haq almost took it away from India but, when Pakistan needed 6 runs in 3 balls, he was caught by Sreesanth at short fine leg on Joginder Sharma's ball. (Image: Wikipedia)
Pakistan won the 2009 T20 world cup, beating Sri Lanka in the final by 8 wickets at Lord's in London. (Image: Wikipedia)
Pakistan won the 2009 T20 world cup, beating Sri Lanka in the final by 8 wickets at Lord's in London. Shahid Afridi was the Man of the Match for his match-winning innings of 54 runs in 40 balls.(Image: Wikipedia)
England won their first ever ICC trophy in 2010, beating Australia by 7 wickets in the final at Bridgetown in West Indies. This match was a one-sided affair as England won it with 3 overs to spare.
England won their first ever ICC trophy in 2010, beating Australia by 7 wickets in the final at Bridgetown in West Indies. This match was a one-sided affair as England won it with 3 overs to spare. (Image: Wikipedia)
West Indies won the T20 world cup in 2010, beating Sri Lanka in the final by 36 runs at Colombo in Sri Lanka. (Image: Wikipedia)
West Indies won the T20 world cup in 2012, beating Sri Lanka in the final by 36 runs at Colombo in Sri Lanka. The match was a low scoring game as Sri Lanka could not make the target of 138 runs and fall short of 36 runs. (Image: Wikipedia)
Sri Lanka beat India by 6 wickets in the final of 2014 T20 world cup. (Image: Wikipedia)
Sri Lanka beat India by 6 wickets in the final of 2014 T20 world cup at Dhaka in Bangladesh. India scored 130/4 in 20 overs and in reply Sri Lanka made 134/4 with 13 balls remaining. (Image: Wikipedia)
West Indies won their second T20 world cup in 2016 against England. 19 runs were needed by West Indies to win the T20 world cup, Carlos Brathwaite hit 4 sixes consecutively to take West Indies over the line at Kolkata in India.
West Indies won their second T20 world cup in 2016 against England. 19 runs were needed by West Indies to win the T20 world cup, Carlos Brathwaite hit 4 sixes consecutively to take West Indies over the line at Kolkata in India. (Image: Wikipedia)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #cricket #gallery #Slideshow #Sports #T20 World Cup
first published: Oct 18, 2021 12:34 pm

