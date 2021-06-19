MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss the latest webinar on Global Investing with Passive Products on June 22, 11am
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

Milkha Singh’s journey—from escaping Partition to emerging as one of India’s first sporting icons

Take a look at some of the biggest achievements of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh

Moneycontrol News
June 19, 2021 / 11:52 AM IST
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 5, 2013, former Indian track and field sprinter Milkha Singh arrives for the gala screening of his life story, the Bollywood Film 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', in central London. - Milkha Singh, one of India's most successful track athletes who overcame childhood tragedy to seek Olympic glory, has died aged 91 after a long battle with Covid-19, Indian media said on late June 18, 2021. (Photo by Andrew COWIE / AFP)
One of India's biggest sporting icons, ace sprinter Milkha Singh, died on June 18 after a month-long battle with COVID-19, during which he lost his wife Nirmal Kaur, a former national volleyball captain, to the dreaded virus. Here are interesting things about the legendary sprinter. (Image: AFP)
Former Indian track and field athlete Milkha Singh (2nd L) walks the green carpet with his family as they arrive for the 15th annual International Indian Film Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Nesius (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SPORT) - GM1EA4R108X01
Singh was born in 1929 in Govindpura, in what is now Pakistan. He lost his family during the Partition that came with independence in 1947, when the country was divided into Pakistan and India, before going on to become one of the young country's first athletic heroes.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 19, 2013, former Indian athlete Milkha Singh attends the theatrical and music launch of his life story, the Hindi Bollywood film 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in Mumbai. - Milkha Singh, one of India's most successful track athletes who overcame childhood tragedy to seek Olympic glory, has died aged 91 after a long battle with Covid-19, Indian media said on late June 18, 2021. (Photo by - / AFP)
The Padma Shri awardee, often called 'The Flying Sikh' for his accomplishments, was 91. His rise to elite athlete made Singh a national hero and inspired a Bollywood film in 2013 called "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag" (Run, Milkha, Run). The movie title refers to the poignant last words spoken to Singh by his father. As he was dying, he told Singh to flee or he, too, would be killed in the post-partition riots sweeping the subcontinent. (Image: AFP)
milkha singh 2 shutterstock
The legendary athlete was a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and the 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance remains the fourth-place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics. His timing of 45.6 sec at the Italian capital remained the national record for 38 years before Paramjeet Singh broke it in 1998. (Image: Shutterstock)
Bollywood actor and singer Farhan Akhtar (R) hugs Milkha Singh, also known as The Flying Sikh, on stage at the Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheater during the IIFA Magic of the Movies show on the third day of the 15th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 25, 2014. AFP PHOTO JEWEL SAMAD (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD / AFP)
Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar essayed the role of 'The Flying Sikh' in the biographical drama Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. He still is the only Indian athlete to win Gold in the Asian and Commonwealth Championship. He was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his sporting achievements in 1959. (Image: AFP)
Bollywood director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra (C-R) hands over the Best Picture trophy to Milkha Singh during the fourth and final day of the 15th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, April 27, 2014. AFP PHOTO/Jewel Samad (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD / AFP)
Bollywood director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra (C-R) hands over the Best Picture trophy to Milkha Singh during the fourth and final day of the 15th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, April 27, 2014. (Image: AFP)
Nirmal Kaur and Milkha Singh | File Image
Milkha Singh died at Chandigarh's PGIMER hospital, less than a week after he lost his wife Nirmal Kaur to the same ailment. He is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters Dr Mona Singh, Aleeza Grover and Sonia Sanwalka.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #India #Milkha Singh #Slideshow #Sports #trending
first published: Jun 19, 2021 11:52 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.