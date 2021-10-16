IPL: Chennai Super Kings won 2021 IPL; here's a look at all the winners from 2008 to 2021 season.

Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural season of the IPL by beating Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets in the finals. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Deccan Chargers won the 2009 edition of the IPL by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs. This IPL tournament was held in South Africa due to general election in India. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Chennai Super Kings won the 3rd edition of the IPL by beating Mumbai Indians by 22 runs in the finals. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Chennai Super Kings again won the IPL in 2011 by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 58 runs in the finals. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Kolkata Kinght Riders won their 1st IPL title in 2012 in the 5th edition by beating Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Mumbai Indians' won the 2013 edition by beating Chennai Super Kings by 23 runs in the finals.(Image: IPL/BCCI)

Kolkata won their 2nd IPL title in 2014 edition by beating Kings XI Punjab in the final. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Mumbai won their 2nd IPL title in 2015 edition by beating Chennai Super Kings by 41 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the 2016 edition of the IPL by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Mumbai Indians won the 2017 edition and their 3rd IPL title by beating Rising Pune Supergiant. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Chennai Super Kings after getting banned for 2 years in 2016 and 2017, won the 2018 edition and their 3rd IPL title by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Mumbai Indians claimed their 4th IPL title in 2019 edition by beation Chennai Super Kings in the final. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Mumbai won back to back title in 2019 and 2020. Mumbai is the most successful team to win 5 IPL titles. (Image: IPL/BCCI)