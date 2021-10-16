MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

IPL: Chennai Super Kings won 2021 IPL; here's a look at all the winners from 2008 to 2021 season

IPL: Chennai Super Kings won 2021 IPL; here's a look at all the winners from 2008 to 2021 season.

Moneycontrol News
October 16, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST
Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural season of the IPL by beating Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural season of the IPL by beating Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets in the finals. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Deccan Chargers won the 2009 edition of the IPL by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs. This IPL tournament was held in South Africa due to general election in India. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Deccan Chargers won the 2009 edition of the IPL by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs. This IPL tournament was held in South Africa due to general election in India. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Chennai Super Kings won the 3rd edition of the IPL by beating Mumbai Indians by 22 runs in the finals. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Chennai Super Kings won the 3rd edition of the IPL by beating Mumbai Indians by 22 runs in the finals. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Chennai Super Kings again won the IPL in 2011 by beating Royal Challenfers Bangalore by 58 runs in the finals. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Chennai Super Kings again won the IPL in 2011 by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 58 runs in the finals. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Kolkata Kinght Riders won their 1st IPL title in 2012 in the 5th edition. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Kolkata Kinght Riders won their 1st IPL title in 2012 in the 5th edition by beating Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Mumbai Indians' won the 2013 edition by beating Chennai Super Kings by 23 runs in the finals.(Image: IPL/BCCI)
Mumbai Indians' won the 2013 edition by beating Chennai Super Kings by 23 runs in the finals.(Image: IPL/BCCI)
Kolkata won their 2nd IPL title in 2014 edition by beating Kings XI Punjab in the final. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Kolkata won their 2nd IPL title in 2014 edition by beating Kings XI Punjab in the final. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Mumbai won their 2nd IPL title in 2015 edition by beating Chennai Super Kings by 41 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Mumbai won their 2nd IPL title in 2015 edition by beating Chennai Super Kings by 41 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the 2016 edition of the IPL by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the 2016 edition of the IPL by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Mumbai Indians won the 2017 edition and their 3rd IPL title by beating Rising Pune Supergiant. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Mumbai Indians won the 2017 edition and their 3rd IPL title by beating Rising Pune Supergiant. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Chennai Super Kings after getting banned for 2 years in 2016 and 2017, won the 2018 edition and their 3rd IPL title by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Chennai Super Kings after getting banned for 2 years in 2016 and 2017, won the 2018 edition and their 3rd IPL title by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Mumbai Indians claimed their 4th IPL title in 2019 edition by beation Chennai Super Kings in the final. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Mumbai Indians claimed their 4th IPL title in 2019 edition by beation Chennai Super Kings in the final. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Mumbai won back to back title in 2019 and 2020. Mumbai is the most successful team to win 5 IPL titles. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Mumbai won back to back title in 2019 and 2020. Mumbai is the most successful team to win 5 IPL titles. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Chennai Super Kings won their 4th IPL title in 2021 by beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs.(Image: IPL/BCCI)
Chennai Super Kings won their 4th IPL title in 2021 by beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs.(Image: IPL/BCCI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Chennai Super Kings #cricket #CSK #IPL #IPL 2021 #KKR #Sports
first published: Oct 16, 2021 09:25 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.