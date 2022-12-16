FIFA World Cup 2022: Teary Neymar, heartbreaking Ronaldo, Morocco players’ moments; tournament’s emotional and memorable moments in pictures

Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi posted images on social media of his mother giving him a kiss on the cheek after he scored the winning penalty against Spain in the round of 16 last week. “I love you mom,” he wrote. (Image: Twitter @AchrafHakimi and Getty Images

Midfielder Sofiane Boufal was dancing with his mother on the field after Morocco beat Portugal 1-0 on December 10 to become the first African and Arab nation to reach the World Cup semifinals. They held hands and danced in circles to the delight of the crowd. (Image: AP)

Morocco's coach Walid Regragui celebrates with his mother after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Morocco and Portugal at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on December 10. (Image: AFP)

Brazil star Neymar breaks down on field after his team's knockout from FIFA World Cup 2022. Neymar scored in extra time to tie Pelé's scoring record with 77 goals and give Brazil the lead, but Croatia equalized with Bruno Petkovic in the 117th minute and won the shootout after Rodrygo and Marquinhos missed their penalties for Brazil. The joy of scoring one of his biggest goals for Brazil quickly turned into tears after yet another disappointing elimination for Neymar with the national team. (Image: AP)

Cristiano Ronaldo broke down in tears as he made his way down the tunnel after Portugal’s quarterfinal FIFA World Cup loss to Morocco on December 10. Ronaldo’s chance to win a World Cup title at the FIFA World Cup 2022 may have been his last, and the 37-year-old will have to leave empty-handed after Portugal’s elimination from the competition. (Images: AP)

Japanese fans have yet again surprised the world with their manners and respect at the Qatar World Cup. After every game, Japan fans have been seen picking up litter in the stands after the matches, despite the result. (Image: AP)