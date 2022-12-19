English
    In photos: Messi & Co lift World Cup trophy after thrilling final against France

    A world cup for the ages: Lionel Messi cemented his place among football's greatest, bringing home the first trophy since 1986.

    December 19, 2022 / 08:13 AM IST
    Lionel Messi led Argentina to World Cup glory on Sunday, scoring twice against France in one of the all-time great finals with the South Americans holding their nerve to triumph in a penalty shootout.
    Argentine star Lionel Messi led his country to a stunning victory over France in the thrilling FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, crowning his spellbinding career with football's biggest title. (Image credit: Reuters)
    Argentina
    The game saw France level Argentina's three goals, with Mbappe scoring the hat-trick for France. However, in the penalty shootout, Argentina took a 4-2 lead over their rivals.  (Image credit: Reuters)
    "It's crazy that it happened at the time it happened, but it's amazing," he said. "It's amazing that it could end this way. I said previously that God was going to grant me this and I don't know why but I felt it was going to be this time."
    It was a historical moment for Argentina to win its first football World Cup since 1986. "It's amazing that it could end this way," Lionel Messi was quoted as saying by AFP. "I said previously that God was going to grant me this and I don't know why but I felt it was going to be this time."
    Back home in Buenos Aires, the celebrations were grand. Two million fans gathered around the iconic Obelisk to celebrate the historic victory. (Image credit: Reuters).
    On field, the champions enjoyed their golden moment as the world cheered them on. (Image credit: Reuters)
    Lionel Messi was seen with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and sons Mateo, Thiago and Ciro. (Image credit: AFP)
    The man and his moment.
    The man and his moment. (Image credit: AFP)
