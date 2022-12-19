In photos: Messi & Co lift World Cup trophy after thrilling final against France

Argentine star Lionel Messi led his country to a stunning victory over France in the thrilling FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, crowning his spellbinding career with football's biggest title. (Image credit: Reuters)

The game saw France level Argentina's three goals, with Mbappe scoring the hat-trick for France. However, in the penalty shootout, Argentina took a 4-2 lead over their rivals. (Image credit: Reuters)

It was a historical moment for Argentina to win its first football World Cup since 1986. "It's amazing that it could end this way," Lionel Messi was quoted as saying by AFP. "I said previously that God was going to grant me this and I don't know why but I felt it was going to be this time."

Back home in Buenos Aires, the celebrations were grand. Two million fans gathered around the iconic Obelisk to celebrate the historic victory. (Image credit: Reuters).

On field, the champions enjoyed their golden moment as the world cheered them on. (Image credit: Reuters)

Lionel Messi was seen with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and sons Mateo, Thiago and Ciro. (Image credit: AFP)