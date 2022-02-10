MARKET NEWS

    Beijing Olympics 2022 | Stars shine bright on Day 5 of the Games

    Whether it's on the ice, in the air or on the slopes at the Winter Olympics, from the thrilling to the heartbreaking to the whimsical, here is the best of the action from Day 5

    Associated Press
    February 10, 2022 / 01:34 PM IST
    A Russian athlete trains during cross-country skiing training at the 2022 Winter Olympics, February 9, in Zhangjiakou, China. (Image: AP)
    Russian Olympic Committee's Kirill Semyonov, second from right, celebrates after a shot by teammate Anton Slepyshev, not shown, gets past Switzerland's goalkeeper Reto Berra for a goal during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, February 9, in Beijing. (Image: AP)
    Kim Boutin of Canada, falls in her heat of the women's 1000-meters during the short track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, February 9, in Beijing. (Image: AP)
    Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt, of Germany, celebrate winning the gold medal in luge doubles at the 2022 Winter Olympics, February 9, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (Image: AP)
    Alexander Hall of the United States competes during the men's freestyle skiing big air finals of the 2022 Winter Olympics, February 9, in Beijing. (Image: AP)
    Hwang Dae-heon of South Korea, reacts after winning his men's 1500-meters final during the short track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, February 9, in Beijing. (Image: AP)
    Canada's Meryeta O'Dine, left, and France's Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau run the course during the women's snowboard cross finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, February 9, in Zhangjiakou, China. (Image: AP)
    Switzerland's Patrick Burgener competes during the men's halfpipe qualification round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, February 9, in Zhangjiakou, China. (Image: AP)
    Austria's Franz-Josef Rehrl, left, celebrates with bronze medal finisher Austria's Lukas Greiderer, right, after the cross-country skiing portion of the individual Gundersen normal hill/10km event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, February 9, in Zhangjiakou, China. (Image: AP)
    Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States, sits on the side of the course after skiing out in the first run of the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, February 9, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (Image: AP)
    Patrick Gasienica, of the United States, speeds down the hill during a men's large hill training session at the 2022 Winter Olympics, February 9, in Zhangjiakou, China. (Image: AP)
    Italy's Louis Phillip Vito III falls as he competes during the men's halfpipe qualification round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, February 9, in Zhangjiakou, China. (Image: AP)
    South Korea's Lee Chae-un competes during the men's halfpipe qualification round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, February 9, in Zhangjiakou, China. (Image: AP)
    Russian Olympic Committee and Switzerland players fight as officials try to separate them during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, February 9, in Beijing. (Image: AP)
