English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrends

    In Pics | PM Modi in Gujarat to meet mother as she enters her 100th year

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Heeraben Modi as she entered the 100th year of her life today

    Moneycontrol News
    June 18, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Heeraben Modi as she entered the 100th year of her life today. (Image credit: narendramodi/Twitter)
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Heeraben Modi as she entered the 100th year of her life today. (Image credit: narendramodi/Twitter)
    PM Modi travelled to his mother's residence in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on the occasion of her birthday. He also penned a special blog post dedicated to her (Image credit: narendramodi/Twitter)
    PM Modi travelled to his mother's residence in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on the occasion of her birthday. He also penned a special blog post dedicated to her (Image credit: narendramodi/Twitter)
    The prime minister washed his mother's feet and sought her blessings at the start of her centenary year. "Today, I feel extremely happy and fortunate to share that my mother Smt. Heeraba is entering her hundredth year," he wrote in his blog. (Image credit: narendramodi/Twitter)
    The prime minister washed his mother's feet and sought her blessings at the start of her centenary year. "Today, I feel extremely happy and fortunate to share that my mother Smt. Heeraba is entering her hundredth year," he wrote in his blog. (Image credit: narendramodi/Twitter)
    "My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers," PM Modi wrote in his blog post.
    "My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers," PM Modi wrote in his blog post.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Narendra Modi mother #PM Modi #PM Narendra Modi
    first published: Jun 18, 2022 09:43 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.