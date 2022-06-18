In Pics | PM Modi in Gujarat to meet mother as she enters her 100th year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Heeraben Modi as she entered the 100th year of her life today. (Image credit: narendramodi/Twitter)

PM Modi travelled to his mother's residence in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on the occasion of her birthday. He also penned a special blog post dedicated to her

The prime minister washed his mother's feet and sought her blessings at the start of her centenary year. "Today, I feel extremely happy and fortunate to share that my mother Smt. Heeraba is entering her hundredth year," he wrote in his blog.