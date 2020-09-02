172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|trends|in-pics-lessons-to-be-learnt-from-a-look-at-the-desks-of-some-great-minds-5790261.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 10:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Lessons to be learnt from a look at the desks of some great minds

Here are the working habits, routines and desks of few of the world's most extraordinary people and what can we learn from them.

Moneycontrol News
Taking a peek at the working habits, routines and desk of some of the world's most extraordinary people and what can we learn from them. (Image: News18 Creative)

Taking a peek at the working habits, routines and desk of some of the world's most extraordinary people and what can we learn from them. (Image: News18 Creative)

Albert Einstein was a firm supporter of messy desk. Studies show that messy desk are linked to creativity. (Image: News18 Creative)

Albert Einstein was a firm supporter of messy desks. Studies show that messy desks are linked to creativity. (Image: News18 Creative)

The famous novelist, short-story writer Ernest Hemingway thought he did his best work standing up, with his typewriter on top of a bookshelf in his bedroom. Studies have shown that working while standing increases productivity by 10 percent. (Image: News18 Creative)

Famous novelist and short-story writer Ernest Hemingway thought he did his best work standing up, with his typewriter on top of a bookshelf in his bedroom. Studies show that working while standing increases productivity by 10 percent. (Image: News18 Creative)

The third richest man and Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, set up his desk at the end of the Model X assembly line so he could personally inspect each finished vehicle. When doing something bold and visionary, there must be constant attention to detail. (Image: News18 Creative)

The third richest man and Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, set up his desk at the end of the Model X assembly line so he could personally inspect each finished vehicle. When doing something bold and visionary, there must be constant attention to detail. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Sep 2, 2020 10:30 pm

tags #Albert Einstein #Elon Musk #Ernest Hemingway #Slideshow #World News

Sections
