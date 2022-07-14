English
    In pics: 5 of TIME magazine's 50 World's Greatest Places of 2022

    The TIME magazine has named Kerala and Ahmedabad among the 50 extraordinary destinations to explore in its list of the World’s Greatest Places of 2022.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 14, 2022 / 09:30 PM IST
    "Kerala is one of India’s most beautiful states. With spectacular beaches and lush backwaters, temples, and palaces, it’s known as “God’s own country” for good reason," the magazine stated.
    Describing Ahmedabad, TIME magazine stated, "As India’s first UNESCO World Heritage City, Ahmedabad boasts both ancient landmarks and contemporary innovations that make it a mecca for cultural tourism."
    Galápagos Islands
    Galápagos Islands also made it to the TIME magazine's list. Describing it, the magazine stated, "For visitors to see the flora and fauna of the territory, a couple of new cruises have launched this year."
    "Seoul is considered one of the world’s leading “smart” cities, and now is the first city government to integrate with the Metaverse," TIME magazine stated.
    “Zimbabwe is home to a landmark conservation project this year,” TIME magazine stated.
    first published: Jul 14, 2022 09:30 pm
