Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 | What's allowed, what's not in Mumbai

With rising coronavirus infections in Mumbai amid fears of a third wave of the pandemic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has banned physical darshan for devotees at Ganpati pandals.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has appealed to people to follow the ‘Majha Ghar, Majha Bappa’ ideal and celebrate at home this year. (AP file image)

This year, too, the height of household Ganesh idols has been capped at two feet while that of public mandals has been fixed at four feet. (Reuters file image)

The civic body has also imposed restrictions on the number of people who can take part in processions during the Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai. (Reuters file image)

Not more than 10 people will be allowed in processions of public Ganpati mandals while bringing the Ganesh idol and during its immersion. (AP file image)

Ganeshotsav mandals have been directed to provide darshan facilities to devotees through cable networks, websites, Facebook, or (other) social media. (Image: Wikimedia)