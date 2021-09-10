MARKET NEWS

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 | What's allowed, what's not in Mumbai

With rising coronavirus infections in Mumbai amid fears of a third wave of the pandemic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has banned physical darshan for devotees at Ganpati pandals during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Moneycontrol News
September 10, 2021 / 08:41 AM IST
With rising coronavirus infections in Mumbai amid fears of a third wave of the pandemic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has banned physical darshan for devotees at Ganpati pandals.
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has appealed to people to follow the ‘Majha Ghar, Majha Bappa’ ideal and celebrate at home this year. (AP file image)
This year too, the height of household Ganesh idols has been capped at two feet while that of public mandals has been fixed at four feet. (Reuters file image)
Devotee with their faces covered with coloured powder dance in an alley during a procession on the ninth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 27, 2012. Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing and later immersed in a river or the sea symbolising a ritual seeing-off of his journey towards his abode, taking away with him the misfortunes of all mankind. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) - GM1E89R1PQ201
The civic body has also imposed restrictions on the number of people who can take part in processions during the Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai. (Reuters file image)
Not more than 10 persons will be allowed in processions of public Ganpati mandals while bringing the Ganesh idol and during its immersion. (AP file image)
Ganeshotsav mandals have been directed to provide darshan facility to devotees through cable network, websites, Facebook, or (other) social media. (Image: Wikimedia)
If a mandal falls under a containment zone, it will have to arrange for Ganpati idol immersion within the premises or postpone it (if such facility is not available). The same would apply to sealed buildings. Devotees will have to arrange for Ganpati idol immersion at home.
#coronavirus #Covid-19 #Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 #Ganeshotsav #Ganpati #mumbai
