Year-ender 2022 | 'Beast' to 'KGF: Chapter 2', the 10 highest grossing Indian movies worldwide

Rank 10 | Beast | Estimated budget: Rs 130 crore | Estimated worldwide gross: Rs 217 crore | A Tamil language action film, directed by Nelson, revolves around an ex-RAW agent's crusade to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists. (Image: IMDB)

Rank 9 | Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 | Estimated budget: Rs 75 crore | Estimated worldwide gross: Rs 267 crore | The Hindi comedy horror film, directed by Anees Bazmee, is a standalone sequel to the 2007 Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The plot follows an accidental, yet destined meet up between two strangers Ruhaan and Reet, and ends up with them visiting Reet's home town in Rajasthan. Fate leads them to opening up an old secret due to which all hell breaks loose. (Image: IMDB)

Rank 8 | Drishyam 2 | Estimated budget: Rs 50 crore | Estimated worldwide gross: Rs 307 crore | The Hindi crime thriller film, directed by Abhishek Pathak, is based on the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name. It revolves around a gripping tale of an investigation and a family which is threatened by it. Drishyam 2 is, notably, a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam. (Image: IMDB)

Rank 7 | The Kashmir Files | Estimated budget: Rs 20 crore | Estimated worldwide gross: Rs 340 crore | The Vivek Agnihotri-directed film is centered on the 1990s "exodus of Kashmiri Pandits" from Kashmir. The movie was made tax-free in a number of Indian states. From the critics, it received a mixed review, with some of them alleging a one-sided depiction of events. (Image: IMDB)

Rank 6 | Kantara | Estimated budget: Rs 16 crore | Estimated worldwide gross: Rs 407 crore | The 2022 Kannada language action thriller film is directed by Rishab Shetty, and it revolves around the culture of 'Kambala' and 'Bhootha Kola'. It depicts a human and nature conflict where lead actor Shiva is a rebel who defends his village and nature. A death leads to war between villagers and evil forces. The film received acclaim from critics, who praised the cast performances, direction, writing, production design, cinematography, proper showcasing of the Bhoota Kola, action sequences, editing, soundtrack, and musical score. (Image: IMDB)

Rank 5 | Vikram | Estimated budget: Rs 140 crore | Estimated worldwide gross: Rs 426 crore | Vikram is a Tamil language high-octane action film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, where a special investigator is assigned a case of serial killings. He finds the case is not what it seems to be and leading down this path is only going to end in a war between everyone involved. (Image: IMDB)

Rank 4 | Brahmastra | Estimated budget: Rs 410 crore | Estimated worldwide gross: Rs 430 crore | The much-awaited Hindi-language fantasy action-adventure film, written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, serves as the first installment of a planned trilogy, which is itself planned to be part of a cinematic universe called Astraverse. (Image: IMDB)

Rank 3 | Ponniyin Selvan 1 | Estimated budget: Rs 250 crore | Estimated worldwide gross: Rs 500 crore | A Tamil-language epic historical action drama film directed by Mani Ratnam. It is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel, Ponniyin Selvan, and shows the power struggle during the Chozha rule between ADs 900 and 950. The three main figures of the plot are the ruler Sundara Chozhan and his sons Aaditha Karikalan and Arunmozhivarman (who later ruled as Rajaraja Chozhan). The conspiracies and the struggle for power between the main characters and those around them forms the basis of this story. (Image: IMDB)

Rank 2 | RRR | Estimated budget: Rs 550 crore | Estimated worldwide gross: Rs 1,224 crore | A Telugu-language epic action drama film directed by S.S. Rajamouli. The film centers around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj. Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country. (Image: IMDB)