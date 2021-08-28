The Eternal Sound of Music: Bands that would never be forgotten

Here's a look at some history making bands that would never be forgotten (Image: News18 Creative)

Band name: The Beatles | Most Popular Album: The Beatles (Image: News18 Creative)

Band name: Led Zeppelin | Most Popular Album: Led Zeppelin IV (Image: News18 Creative)

Band name: Pink Floyd | Most Popular Album: The Wall (Image: News18 Creative)

Band name: Queen | Most Popular Album: Greatest Hits (compilation album) (Image: News18 Creative)

Band name: The Rolling Stone | Most Popular Album: Hot Rocks (Image: News18 Creative)

Band name: Eagles | Most Popular Album: Eagles/Their greatest hit 1971-75 (Image: News18 Creative)

Band: AC/DC | Most Popular Album: Back in Black (Image: News18 Creative)

Band name: Aerosmith | Most Popular Album: Aerosmith's Greatest Hits (Image: News18 Creative)