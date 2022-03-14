Bafta Awards 2022 | Here is the full list of winners The winners for the 2022 EE BAFTAs have been announced. 'The Power of the Dog' won two BAFTA awards, for best film and best director. The 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards celebrated the very best in film of the past year. Here is the full list of the winners.
March 14, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST
BEST FILM | The Power Of The Dog (Image credit: New Zealand Film Commission)
LEADING ACTRESS | Joanna Scanlan for ‘After Love’
DIRECTOR | The Power Of The Dog for ‘Jane Campion’
LEADING ACTOR | Will Smith for ‘King Richard’ (Image: Screen grab)
ANIMATED FILM | Encanto (Image: Disney Plus)
PRODUCTION DESIGN | Dune
DOCUMENTARY | Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY | Licorice Pizza
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY | Coda by Siân Heder (Image: Forbes)
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM | Belfast
SUPPORTING ACTOR | Troy Kotsur for ‘Coda’
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE | Drive My Car
COSTUME DESIGN | ‘Cruella’ by costume designer Jenny Beavan
SUPPORTING ACTRESS | Ariana Debose for ‘West Side Story’
EE RISING STAR AWARD | Lashana Lynch
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER | The Harder They Fall: Jeymes Samuel (Writer/Director) [also written by Boaz Yakin]
CASTING | ‘West Side Story’ by casting director Cindy Tolan
MAKE UP & HAIR | ‘The Eyes Of Tammy Faye’ by Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
ORIGINAL SCORE | ‘Dune’, Hans Zimmer
SOUND | ‘Dune’ by Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
EDITING | ‘No Time To Die’ by Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
BRITISH SHORT FILM | ‘The Black Cop’ by Cherish Oteka
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION | ‘Do Not Feed The Pigeons’ by Vladimir Krasilnikov, Jordi Morera, Antonin Niclass
CINEMATOGRAPHY | ‘Dune’ by Greig Fraser
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS | ‘Dune’ by Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer