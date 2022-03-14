Bafta Awards 2022 | Here is the full list of winners

BEST FILM | The Power Of The Dog (Image credit: New Zealand Film Commission)

LEADING ACTRESS | Joanna Scanlan for ‘After Love’

DIRECTOR | The Power Of The Dog for ‘Jane Campion’

LEADING ACTOR | Will Smith for ‘King Richard’ (Image: Screen grab)

ANIMATED FILM | Encanto (Image: Disney Plus)

PRODUCTION DESIGN | Dune

DOCUMENTARY | Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY | Licorice Pizza

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY | Coda by Siân Heder (Image: Forbes)

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM | Belfast

SUPPORTING ACTOR | Troy Kotsur for ‘Coda’

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE | Drive My Car

COSTUME DESIGN | ‘Cruella’ by costume designer Jenny Beavan

SUPPORTING ACTRESS | Ariana Debose for ‘West Side Story’

EE RISING STAR AWARD | Lashana Lynch

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER | The Harder They Fall: Jeymes Samuel (Writer/Director) [also written by Boaz Yakin]

CASTING | ‘West Side Story’ by casting director Cindy Tolan

MAKE UP & HAIR | ‘The Eyes Of Tammy Faye’ by Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

ORIGINAL SCORE | ‘Dune’, Hans Zimmer

SOUND | ‘Dune’ by Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

EDITING | ‘No Time To Die’ by Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

BRITISH SHORT FILM | ‘The Black Cop’ by Cherish Oteka

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION | ‘Do Not Feed The Pigeons’ by Vladimir Krasilnikov, Jordi Morera, Antonin Niclass

CINEMATOGRAPHY | ‘Dune’ by Greig Fraser