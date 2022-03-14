English
    Bafta Awards 2022 | Here is the full list of winners

    The winners for the 2022 EE BAFTAs have been announced. 'The Power of the Dog' won two BAFTA awards, for best film and best director. The 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards celebrated the very best in film of the past year. Here is the full list of the winners.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 14, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST
    BEST FILM | The Power Of The Dog (Image credit: New Zealand Film Commission)
    LEADING ACTRESS | Joanna Scanlan for ‘After Love’
    DIRECTOR | The Power Of The Dog for ‘Jane Campion’
    LEADING ACTOR | Will Smith for ‘King Richard’ (Image: Screen grab)
    ANIMATED FILM | Encanto (Image: Disney Plus)
    PRODUCTION DESIGN | Dune
    DOCUMENTARY | Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
    ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY | Licorice Pizza
    ADAPTED SCREENPLAY | Coda by Siân Heder (Image: Forbes)
    OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM | Belfast
    SUPPORTING ACTOR | Troy Kotsur for ‘Coda’
    FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE | Drive My Car
    COSTUME DESIGN | ‘Cruella’ by costume designer Jenny Beavan
    SUPPORTING ACTRESS | Ariana Debose for ‘West Side Story’
    EE RISING STAR AWARD | Lashana Lynch
    OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER | The Harder They Fall: Jeymes Samuel (Writer/Director) [also written by Boaz Yakin]
    CASTING | ‘West Side Story’ by casting director Cindy Tolan
    MAKE UP & HAIR | ‘The Eyes Of Tammy Faye’ by Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
    ORIGINAL SCORE | ‘Dune’, Hans Zimmer
    SOUND | ‘Dune’ by Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
    EDITING | ‘No Time To Die’ by Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
    BRITISH SHORT FILM | ‘The Black Cop’ by Cherish Oteka
    BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION | ‘Do Not Feed The Pigeons’ by Vladimir Krasilnikov, Jordi Morera, Antonin Niclass
    CINEMATOGRAPHY | ‘Dune’ by Greig Fraser
    SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS | ‘Dune’ by Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
    Tags: #Bafta 2022 #Bafta Awards #Entertainment #Slideshow #World News
    first published: Mar 14, 2022 02:23 pm
