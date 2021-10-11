MARKET NEWS

Amitabh Bachchan turns 79; a look at the names of all the characters he has played till date

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrate his 79th birthday today. From Zanjeer to Agneepath to Gangotri, actor Amitabh Bachchan has used the screen name ‘Vijay’ 22 times. Big B’s other on screen characters like ‘Amit’ in the film Benaam, Silsila, Suhaag, was loved by all. Actor has played some of the most iconic characters in his career.

October 11, 2021 / 02:27 PM IST
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrate his 79th birthday today. Big B’s other on screen characters like ‘Amit’ in the film Benaam, Silsila, Suhaag, was loved by all. Actor has played some of the most iconic characters in his career. As Big B turned a year older today, a look at the names of all the characters he has played till date. (Image: News18 Creative)
From Zanjeer to Agneepath to Gangotri, actor Amitabh Bachchan has used the screen name ‘Vijay’ 22 times. (Image: News18 Creative)
Amitabh Bachchan began his film career in 1969 with ‘Saat Hindustani’. In 1971, he received his first Filmfare Awards for his performance in ‘Anand’. His major success came with ‘Zanjeer’ in 1973. (Image: News18 Creative)
Bachchan struggled in the beginning of his career but soon became the Shahenshah of Bollywood with his brilliant acting. (Image: News18 Creative)
Big B has played a wide range of roles, from angry young man to a romantic hero and had done justice to each and every characters. (Image: News18 Creative)
In a career spanning more than five decades, the millennium star has appeared in over 200 bollywood films and has won numerous accolades in his career. Actor is not ready to slow down his work despite his age and have many projects lined-up for him. (Image: News18 Creative)
