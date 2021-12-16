MARKET NEWS

English
Vijay Diwas 2021 | Remembering India's victory over Pakistan in 1971 war

India celebrates Vijay Diwas on December 16 to commemorate 50 years of victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. The war began with Operation Chengiz Khan's preemptive aerial strikes on 11 Indian air stations, which led to the commencement of hostilities with Pakistan and Indian entry into the war for independence in East Pakistan on the side of Bengali nationalist forces, expanding the existing conflict with Indian and Pakistani forces engaging on both eastern and western fronts. Around 93,000 Pakistani servicemen were taken prisoner by the Indian Army, including uniformed personnel of the Pakistan Armed Forces, and some Bengali soldiers who had remained loyal to Pakistan. The India-Pakistan war, which started on December 3, 1971, ended after 13 days on December 16 with the unconditional surrender of the Pakistan Army. East Pakistan, now known as Bangladesh, gained independence on this day. A look back at the historical day when India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2021 / 01:38 PM IST
View of a Bengali refugee’s camp in India, in May 1971 during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. (Image: AFP)
Indian army officers and soldiers stand atop a captured Pakistani tank in the desert of the state of Rajasthan during the India-Pakistan border conflict on December 11, 1971. (Image: AFP)
Bengali people welcomes Indian army tanks in the streets of Jessore on December 12, 1971 during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. (Image: AFP)
A group of Indian soldiers captured by Pakistani army pose for a photographer in a POW camp in December 1971 during the India-Pakistan border conflict. (Image: AFP)
Indian army soldiers attacking Naya Chor, in Sind in support of Bengali rebels of the liberation army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, on December 15, 1971. This war between East Pakistan and India against West Pakistan resulted in the secession of East Pakistan, becoming the independent nation of Bangladesh. (Image: AFP)
Pakistani tank moving towards Indian positions during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. (Image: AFP)
An Indian tank during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. (Image: AFP)
Indian army soldiers fire on Pakistani positions, on December 15, 1971 during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. (Image: AFP)
Tags: #1971 Indian Pakistan war #1971 war #India #Pakistan #Slideshow #Vijay Diwas #Vijay Diwas 2021
first published: Dec 16, 2021 01:38 pm

