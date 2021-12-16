Vijay Diwas 2021 | Remembering India's victory over Pakistan in 1971 war

A refugee’s camp in India for migrants from then East Pakistan in May 1971 during the India-Pakistan war. (Image: AFP)

Indian Army officers and soldiers atop a captured Pakistani tank in Rajasthan during the India-Pakistan border conflict on December 11, 1971. (Image: AFP)

People welcome Indian Army tanks in the streets of Jessore on December 12, 1971 after the India-Pakistan war. (Image: AFP)

A group of Indian soldiers captured by the Pakistani Army in a POW camp in December 1971 during the India-Pakistan border conflict. (Image: AFP)

Indian Army soldiers attacking Naya Chor in Sind in support of Bengali rebels of the Liberation Army during the India-Pakistani war on December 15, 1971. This war between East Pakistan and India against West Pakistan resulted in the secession of East Pakistan, becoming the independent nation of Bangladesh. (Image: AFP)

Pakistani tank moving towards Indian positions during the India-Pakistani War of 1971. (Image: AFP)

An Indian tank at the India-Pakistani War of 1971. (Image: AFP)