English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Definedge Conference on Market Analysis on 17th & 18th Sept @999 INR just for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsCurrent Affairs

    In photos: Stages of Queen Elizabeth’s life as seen on banknotes

    Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died aged 96 on September 8.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 09, 2022 / 03:36 PM IST
    Elizabeth II first appeared on Canadian bank notes as a young royal family member in 1935. (Image credit: Bank of Canada Museum)
    Elizabeth II first appeared on the Canadian currency as a young royal family member in 1935. (Image credit: Bank of Canada Museum)
    Elizabeth II first appeared on Canadian bank notes as a young royal family member in 1935. (Image credit Bank of Canada Museum)
    In 1954, Elizabeth II featured on Canadian bank notes as a reigning monarch. (Image credit: Bank of Canada Museum)
    In England, Queen Elizabeth appeared on currency notes much later. Pictured above is a note issued by Bank of England in1960. (Image credit: Bank of England)
    In England, Queen Elizabeth appeared on currency notes much later. Pictured above is a note issued by Bank of England in 1960. (Image credit: Bank of England)
    A portrait of the Queen taken in 1963, when she was 37, on the Canadian currency issued in 1969.
    A portrait of the Queen taken in 1963, when she was 37, on the Canadian currency issued in 1969. (Image credit: Bank of Canada Museum)
    The Queen’s portrait, shot in the early 1980s, on the Birds of Canada series of notes issued in 1991.
    The Queen’s portrait, shot in the early 1980s, on the Birds of Canada series of notes issued in 1991. (Image credit: Bank of Canada Museum)
    Queen Elizabeth’s photo on the Canadian Journey series in 2004.
    Queen Elizabeth’s photo on the Canadian Journey series in 2004. (Image credit: Bank of Canada Museum)
    Canadian notes from 2015, issued the year Queen Elizabeth II overtook her great-great-grandmother Victoria as the longest-reigning British sovereign in the history of Canada.
    Canadian notes from 2015, issued the year Queen Elizabeth II overtook her great-great-grandmother Victoria as the longest-reigning British sovereign in the history of Canada. (Image credit: Bank of Canada Museum)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Britain's Queen Elizabeth II #Queen Elizabeth #Slideshows
    first published: Sep 9, 2022 03:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.