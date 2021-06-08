Mumbai among the world’s top cities with most billionaires: Take a look at the top 10 India’s financial capital Mumbai makes its place in the list of top 10 cities where world’s billionaires live. According to the Forbes, a quarter of the 2,755 members of the 2021 Forbes World’s Billionaires list live in just 10 cities around the world. China’s capital city Beijing is home to 100 billionaire residents. Here are the 10 cities in the world with the most billionaires.
June 08, 2021 / 07:39 PM IST
Rank 10 | Hangzhou | Country: China | Number of billionaires: 47 | Richest resident: Shanshan Zhong, net worth over $68 billion (Image: Unsplash)
Rank 8 | San Francisco | Country: United States | Number of billionaires: 48 | Richest resident: Dustin Moskovitz, net worth over $17 billion (Image: Unsplash)
Rank 8 | Mumbai | Country: India | Number of billionaires: 48 | Richest resident: Mukesh Ambani, net worth over $84 billion (Image: Reuters)
Rank 7 | London | Country: United Kingdom | Number of billionaires: 63 | Richest resident: Len Blavatnik, net worth of $ 32 billion
Rank 6 | Shanghai | Country: China | Number of billionaires: 64 | Richest resident: Colin Zheng Huang, net worth over $55 billion (Image: Unsplash)
Rank 5 | Shenzhen | Country: China | Number of billionaires: 68 | Richest resident: Ma Huateng, net worth over $65 billion (Image: Reuters)
Rank 4 | Moscow | Country: Russia | Number of billionaires: 79 | Richest resident: Alexey Mordashov & Family, net worth over $29 billion (Image: Reuters)
Rank 3 | Hong Kong | Country: China | Number of billionaires: 80 | Richest resident: Li Ka-Shing, net worth over $33 billion (Image: Reuters)
Rank 2 | New York City | Country: United States | Number of billionaires: 99 | Richest resident: Michael Bloomberg, net worth of $59 billion (Image: AP)
Rank 1 | Beijing | Country: China | Number of billionaires: 100 | Richest resident: Zhang Yiming, net worth over $35 billion (Image: Reuters)