In Pics | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commission's INS Visakhapatnam into India Navy

Equipped with an array of weapons and sensors, INS Visakhapatnam is an indigenously made destroyer ship

Moneycontrol News
November 21, 2021 / 12:52 PM IST
Hon'ble Raksha Mantri (Defence Minister) Rajnath Singh arrives for the commissioning of INS Visakhapatnam. The destroyer class ship has been constructed with indigenous steel DMR 249A.
Rajnath Singh had previously sent out a tweet for the commissioning event, congratulating the Indian Navy for its first P15 Bravo destroyer.
The destroyer class ship is one of the largest commissioned in India, with a length of 163m and displacement of over 7400 tons.
The ship has been constructed using up to 75% of Indian-made components and materials, contributing towards Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan (Self-reliant India Campaign).
The INS Visakhapatnam is intended to be a tribute to the freedom fighters who fought for independence of our nation, and the brave soldiers who fought the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.
Tags: #Defence Minister Rajnath Singh #Defense Minister of india #ins visakhapatnam
first published: Nov 21, 2021 12:52 pm

