In Pics | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commission's INS Visakhapatnam into India Navy

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives for the commissioning of INS Visakhapatnam in Mumbai on November 21. The destroyer class ship has been constructed with indigenous steel DMR 249A.

Singh also sent out a tweet for the commissioning event, congratulating the Indian Navy for its first P15 Bravo destroyer.

The destroyer class ship is one of the largest commissioned in India, with a length of 163m and displacement of over 7400 tons. It's equipped with an array of weapons and sensors, including supersonic surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, medium and short-range artillery, anti-submarine rockets and an electronic warfare communication suite. It can also extend its reach using two integrated helicopters.

The ship has been constructed using up to 75% of Indian-made components and materials, contributing towards Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan (self-reliant India campaign).