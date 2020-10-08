Top ten countries with highest density of industrial robot workers

Many countries are using humanoid robots to work alongside its human employees. Over the past five years global industrial robot sale have doubled. In 2019, South Korea had installed 855 industrial robots per 10,000 employees. Asia now has a robot density of 118 units per 10,000 workers. Statista listed out top countries with the highest density of robots workers on the basis of data compiled by the International Federation of Robotics. The pace of industrial automation is accelerating across much of the developed world with 74 installed industrial robots per 10,000 employees globally in 2016. By 2020, the number increased to 113 across the manufacturing sector. Here are the 10 countries with highest density of industrial robots installed per 10,000 employees in the manufacturing industry in 2019. (Image: Reuters)