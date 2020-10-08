172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|technology|top-ten-countries-with-highest-density-of-industrial-robot-workers-5939761.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2020 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top ten countries with highest density of industrial robot workers

Over the past five years global industrial robot sale have doubled. In 2019, South Korea had installed 855 industrial robots per 10,000 employees. Asia now has a robot density of 118 units per 10,000 workers.

Many countries are using humanoid robot to work side by side with employees. Over the past five years global industrial robot sale have doubled. In 2019, South Korea had installed 855 industrial robots per 10,000 employees. Asia now has a robot density of 118 units per 10,000 workers. Statista listed out top countries with the highest density of robots workers on the basis of data compiled by the International Federation of Robotics. The pace of industrial automation is accelerating across much of the developed world with 74 installed industrial robots per 10,000 employees globally in 2016. By 2020, the number increased to 113 across the manufacturing sector. Here are the 10 countries with highest density of industrial robots installed per 10,000 employees in the manufacturing industry in 2019. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 1 | South Korea | Industrial robots installed per 10,000 employees: 855 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 2 | Japan | Industrial robots installed per 10,000 employees: 364 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 3 | Germany | Industrial robots installed per 10,000 employees: 346 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 4 | Sweden | Industrial robots installed per 10,000 employees: 277 (Image: Getty Images)

Rank 5 | United States | Industrial robots installed per 10,000 employees: 228 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 6 | Italy | Industrial robots installed per 10,000 employees: 212 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 7 | Belgium/Luxembourg | Industrial robots installed per 10,000 employees: 211 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 8 | Spain | Industrial robots installed per 10,000 employees: 191 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 9 | China | Industrial robots installed per 10,000 employees: 187 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 10 | France | Industrial robots installed per 10,000 employees: 177 (Image: AFP)

First Published on Oct 8, 2020 05:35 pm

tags #humanoid robots #Industrial robots #robot workers in industry #robots #Slideshow #World News

