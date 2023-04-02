The Tech Weekender | Top news from the world of technology this week

1/7

News agency Bloomberg has reported that Microsoft has warned two unnamed search engines that they cannot use the Bing search index to feed data to their AI chatbots. If they continue to do so, Microsoft may even terminate their licence. The Verge magazine said Microsoft licences out the Bing search index to several engines including DuckDuckGo and Yahoo. While it is not clear which engines have been warned, DuckDuckGo introduced its own GPT-based chatbot in early March.

In early 2018, Elon Musk told Sam Altman, another OpenAI founder, that he would take control of OpenAI and run it himself as he believed the venture had "fallen fatally behind Google", news website Semafor said, citing sources. Altman and OpenAI’s other founders rejected Musk’s proposal to run the company. Musk walked away from the company after that incident — and reneged on a massive planned donation.

Apple's much-talked-about and long-rumoured mixed-reality headset is believed to be a few months from launch but many employees do not feel the headset is ready yet. According to a report in The New York Times, eight current and former employees of the Cupertino-based technology giant say that there is a lot of scepticism around the product.

Microsoft has announced a GPT-4 powered AI assistant for cybersecurity professionals. Called Security Copilot, it is based on OpenAI's GPT-4 technology that powers ChatGPT and Microsoft's Bing AI. The Redmond-based technology major says Security Copilot is designed to make it easier for cybersecurity professionals to understand the vast amount of data that they deal with daily.

Apple has announced the dates for this year's World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC). The much-awaited will be held from June 5 to June 9. Apple is expected to announce iOS 17 at this year's conference, which should bring with it a range of "user-requested" features. Rumour has it the latest iOS will be a major update, which will add significant features.

Tech giant Google has denied reports it used data from rival OpenAI, the owner of the immensely popular ChatGPT, to train its Bard chatbot. Tech publication The Information alleged that Google was training its chatbot using information pulled from AI competitors. The initiative, called Gemini, is forcing the DeepMind AI division to use data from OpenAI's ChatGPT stored on the website ShareGPT, the report said.

The United States District Court in the Northern District of California has ordered the online code repository, GitHub, to identify the user who leaked Twitter's source code online. The company has time till April 3 to comply. Engadget reported that the subpoena requires GitHub to hand over user data for “FreeSpeechEnthusiast”, including names, addresses, social media profiles, telephone numbers and IP addresses.

Moneycontrol News