The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

Depending on your budget, both Intel Core i9-13900K and Intel Core i5-13600K offer a lot of bang for your buck . There are a few caveats to keep in mind. The Core i9 runs hot and draws a lot of power but offers the fastest CPU money can buy. The Core i5, on the other hand, runs a lot cooler at the cost of the premium performance that the Core i9 brings to the table. The Core i9 is the enthusiast chip recommended for high-end premium rigs where compromise is not an option. You are also going to need a beefy cooler. The Core i5 is for mid-tier rigs, which play well with a balance of power and efficiency. Regardless, you cannot go wrong with either option. Intel has started the 13th Generation party off with a bang, and with the promise of more SKUs due to arrive, we cannot wait to see what else the Blue Team has up its sleeves.