Telegram Update: Auto-delete, Home Widget, flexible invite links and many more new features now available

Moneycontrol News
February 26, 2021 / 07:23 PM IST
Telegram Update 1
Telegram has rolled out a new update that comes with a host of new features including an auto-delete timer for messages, new flexible invite links and faster access to chats with home screen widgets. Groups on the platform can also now have unlimited members. The messaging platform saw a surge in users over the last few weeks and became the most downloaded app on Google Play Store.
Telegram Update 2
In its new updates, Telegram allows only Admins to send messages whereas all the participants can join the live voice chat for discussions via audio. The app also allows member addition in a group to go up to two lakh. An option for a broadcast group is also available where large communities can talk. The app also introduces the possibility of creating group invite links with a limited duration and users can also see which person joined using each invite link to find where new members came from.
Telegram Upadte 3
The app has now made it more convenient for users to report spam and fake people on the platform. Additionally, Telegram is also adding new animated emojis with the update. Another interesting update very similar to Whatsapp's disappearing messages is an auto-delete timer for messages.  The timer, in all Telegram chats, automatically erases messages for all participants in either 24 hours or 7 days after sending. The feature only applies to messages that are sent after the timer is set. In Group and Channels, only admins can enable this feature or edit it.
Telegram Update 4
Users can now also add widgets on their screen while they are on Android or iOS. The Chat Widget shows a preview of recent messages, while the Shortcut Widget shows only names and profile pictures. On Android, the chats and messages in the widgets will always up to date with further expansion options whereas as iOS, it will be on an occasional basis.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Messaging app telegram #Slideshow #Telegram #Telegram Update
first published: Feb 26, 2021 07:23 pm

