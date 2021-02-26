Telegram Update: Auto-delete, Home Widget, flexible invite links and many more new features now available

Telegram has rolled out a new update that comes with a host of new features including an auto-delete timer for messages, new flexible invite links and faster access to chats with home screen widgets. Groups on the platform can also now have unlimited members. The messaging platform saw a surge in users over the last few weeks and became the most downloaded app on Google Play Store.

In its new updates, Telegram allows only Admins to send messages whereas all the participants can join the live voice chat for discussions via audio. The app also allows member addition in a group to go up to two lakh. An option for a broadcast group is also available where large communities can talk. The app also introduces the possibility of creating group invite links with a limited duration and users can also see which person joined using each invite link to find where new members came from.

The app has now made it more convenient for users to report spam and fake people on the platform. Additionally, Telegram is also adding new animated emojis with the update. Another interesting update very similar to Whatsapp's disappearing messages is an auto-delete timer for messages. The timer, in all Telegram chats, automatically erases messages for all participants in either 24 hours or 7 days after sending. The feature only applies to messages that are sent after the timer is set. In Group and Channels, only admins can enable this feature or edit it.