1/5 The Tata Consultancy Services Chairman spoke emphasised TCS's commitment to invest in building AI oriented products

2/5 Addressing the larger scope of AI for the IT industry as a whole, Chandrasekaran talked at length about how the industry seeks to benefit from investing in AI

3/5 The TCS Chairman also highlighted the need to set-up a 'digital-first' manufacturing in India

4/5 The TCS Chairman also emphasised the role fast internet in the form of 5G Networks will play in enabling 'digital transformation'