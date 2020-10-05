Aeroplane that runs on batteries!? Rolls-Royce builds the world’s fastest electric plane

As part of the ACCEL program – short for ‘Accelerating the Electrification of Flight’ – the plane will be able to break several records using the technology that has been tested on a full scale replica of its core, called ‘ionBird’.
Aviation expert Rolls Royce has just completed testing of technology that will soon power the fastest all-electric plane.
This test includes a 500 hp electric motor that runs on a battery that has enough charge to power 500 homes.
The battery pack is made up of 6,000 cells packaged to achieve extremely light weights and maximum thermal protection. On a single charge, the plane will be able to fly 250 miles, i.e. from London to Paris.
The airplane is powered by three 750R e-motors (about 500 hp) manufactured by YASA, a British electric motors manufacturer. Altogether they will power a single propeller at lower than conventional rpms. This also means more stability and decreased noise.
To monitor the plane and the motor for safety, the avionics bay contains all of the control hardware along with a string of sensors to keep track of the motor at 20,000 different points. This will offer read-outs on battery voltage, temperature and general performance among various others.
The team has planned for the plane’s first flight later this year aiming at the current all-electric flight world record.
