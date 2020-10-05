172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|technology|rolls-royce-builds-the-worlds-fastest-all-electric-plane-5923941.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aeroplane that runs on batteries!? Rolls-Royce builds the world’s fastest electric plane

As part of the ACCEL program – short for ‘Accelerating the Electrification of Flight’ – the plane will be able to break several records using the technology that has been tested on a full scale replica of its core, called ‘ionBird’.

Moneycontrol News
Aviation expert, Rolls Royce has just completed testing technology that will soon power the fastest all-electric plane.

Aviation expert Rolls Royce has just completed testing of technology that will soon power the fastest all-electric plane.

As part of the ACCEL program – short for ‘Accelerating the Electrification of Flight’ – the plane will be able to break several records using the technology that has been tested on a full scale replica of its core, called ‘ionBird’.

This test includes a 500 hp electric motor powered by a battery that has enough charge to supply to 500 homes.

The battery pack is made up of 6,000 cells packaged to achieve extremely light weights and maximum thermal protection. On a single charge, the plane will be able to fly 250 miles, i.e. from London to Paris.

The motors are three 750R e-motors manufactured by YASA, a British electric motors manufacturer. Altogether they will power a single propeller about 500 hp at lower than conventional rpms. This also means more stability and decreased noise.

To monitor the plane and the motor for safety, the avionics bay contains all of the control hardware along with a string of sensors to monitor the motor at 20,000 different points. This will offer read-outs on battery voltage, temperature and general performance among various others.

The team has planned for the plane’s first flight later this year aiming at the current all-electric flight world record.

First Published on Oct 5, 2020 02:48 pm

