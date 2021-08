If there’s ever an Indian festival that warrants the exchange of gifts, it is undoubtedly Raksha Bandhan. And what better gift, than the gift of tech! From true wireless headphones and smartwatches to smartphones and laptops, and everything in-between; here are some of the best tech gifts to show your siblings the love they deserve.

The Philips SHB2515BK/10 TWS headphones are available for as low as Rs 5,399 on Amazon India. Philips’ new true wireless earbuds can deliver over 110 hours of playback in total on a single charge, while the case also works as a power bank with its 3350 mAh battery. These earphones are designed with comfort and convenience in mind.

The Realme Watch 2 Pro comes equipped with all the latest and greatest features to help motivate your sibling to stay fit and active. It features 600 nits of peak brightness, Smart Notifications, up to 14 days of battery life, SpO2 monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and sleep monitoring. The smartwatch also comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and dual-satellite GPS.

The Moto G30 is available for Rs 10,999 on Flipkart and is an excellent budget phone, equipped with a Snapdragon 662 SoC, near-stock Android 11, a 64 MP quad-camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery. The Moto G30 is an excellent budget smartphone that will serve your sibling well.

The PLAYGO BH47 is available on Flipkart and Amazon for Rs 6,499. It is powered by a Qualcomm chipset and offers active noise cancellation, up to 30 hours of battery life, 40mm drivers, multi-point support, etc. The headphones are excellent gifting options for your audiophile sibling.

Is your sibling having connectivity issues when working or learning from home? If yes, then Hero Electronix’s Qubo Mini UPS Plus might just be the best solution. The Qubo Mini UPS is a power backup system for WiFi Routers that ensures uninterrupted connectivity in events of power cuts and avoids disconnection during the switch over as it provides zero lag connectivity.

If your sibling is an avid gamer, then the Poco F3 GT makes for the perfect Raksha Bandhan gift. The Poco F3 GT features a fast MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED panel, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, a 5065 mAh battery, and shoulder buttons for gaming. The Poco F3 GT is priced at Rs 26,999 for the base model.

The HP X1000 wireless headset will help in expanding the audio experience. The 7.1 virtual surround sound provides greater precision, depth, and clarity for a sound gaming experience. The HP X1000 are a perfect gift for your hardcore gaming siblings.

Help your sibling kick start their remote learning journey with the HP Chromebook 11a. The Chromebook is powered by a MediaTek MT8183 octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The laptop weighs around 1.05 kilos and boasts an Indigo Blue matte finish. The HP Chromebook 11a features a starting price of Rs 21,999.

The Mi Watch Revolve Active is a well-built smartwatch that has tons of fitness and health-oriented features while maintaining an elegant design. The Mi Watch Revolve Active features SpO2 monitoring, 117 sports modes, an Always-on AMOLED display, heart rate monitoring, long battery life, and more. The Mi Watch Revolve Active is priced at Rs 8,999 on Amazon India.

The Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds can compete with some of the best from Apple and Samsung at a much lower price. They offer excellent sound, decent ANC, and a solid design and build. The OPPO Enco X earphones also boast a coaxial dual-driver design, typically found only in high-end audio devices. The Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds will set you back Rs 9,990.

If your sibling has a family of his/her own, then the Molekule Air Mini+ is an ideal gift to ensure that the air in their home is clean. The Air Mini+ particle sensor detects particulate matter in the air of the room and intelligently purifies it in real-time. The air purifier comes with enhanced features, such as a particulate matter sensor, automatic fan speeds via Auto-Protect mode, and a vegan leather handle. The original retail price of the Air Mini+ is Rs 45,999, however is currently available at the discounted price of Rs 36,999 on Amazon.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is an excellent companion for remote workers. The IdeaPad Slim 5 features a six-core AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The IdeaPad Slim 5 is one of the best laptops in the sub-60K segment and carries a priced tag of Rs 56,990.

The TicWatch E3 Smart Watch is a premium smartphone powered by Google’s WearOS platform. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear4100, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage. The smartwatch has more than 20 professional workout modes, built-in GPS, a mic and speaker, an IP68 rating, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and stress monitoring, blood oxygen saturation detection, etc. The TicWatch E3 will set you back Rs 18,999.

Want to help your sibling make the upgrade from LED to QLED, then the TCL C725 QLED 4K Android TV is the way to go. TCL’s C725 lineup features a starting price of Rs 64,990 for the 50-inch model and goes all the way to 99,990 for the 65-inch size. The TV is equipped with a webcam for video calling, hands-free voice control, and a QLED panel that supports HDR10+, MEMC, and Dolby Vision.